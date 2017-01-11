August Alsina follows up his “DRUGS” single and announcement of upcoming album of the same name with a music video for the title track.

The New Orleans R&B singer kicks off the clip by taking actual drugs (pills, weed, etc.) which then transitions into a mystical aura of sorts as Alsina makes out with his female co-star. The rest of the clip showcases the “I Luv This Sh*t” hitmaker in body paint as he delivers the intoxicating lyrics.

The upcoming album will be August’s third and the follow-up to his 2015 project, ‘This Thing Called Life.’ He says the project will be reflective based on some new realizations about himself.

“I woke up one day and I realized how addicted to certain ways of living life I was, addicted to chaos, addicted to drama, addicted to confusion,” he said. “Lately, for me, it’s been about breaking the cycle and really creating a new normal. That new normal is love. I have a newfound addiction. Through love and beautiful women, I’ve been able to find myself, reach higher places within myself.”