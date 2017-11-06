Fantasia Reveals Flawless Beauty Video For “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” Ft. CeeLo Green

Go head, Tasia!

Fantasia shows off her black girl magic in a beauty visual for her song, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” a duet with Cee-Lo Green off her recently-released first-ever holiday album, Christmas After Midnight.

In the clip, the Grammy-Award winning R&B/Soul singer blows kisses and have a little fun with the camera as she shows off her flawless makeup. Let’s just say melanin is popppin’ while famed photographer Derek Blanks snaps away!

‘Christmas After Midnight’ features 12 songs and was produced by Ron Fair (Christina Aguilera, The Black-Eyed Peas). The set boasts some of Fantasia’s favorite holiday songs including “This Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto,” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

“This album pays homage to my grandmother and is a gift from me to all of those who remember their grandparents or parents putting up Christmas trees and being a blessing into people’s lives,” states Fantasia. “I’d also like to pay homage to the great singers like Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles who stood strong in what they believed in – the music. I hope that it blesses you guys. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

To support the project, Fantasia will launch the “Christmas After Midnight – A Holiday Concert” tour starting November 19 at Music Hall in Dallas, TX. The trek will visit other major markets such as Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville and New York before wrapping in Philadelphia on December 14.

Tickets for “Christmas After Midnight – A Holiday Concert” are on sale at www.fantasiaofficial.com.