Ashanti – Say Less Ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Ashanti returns with her much anticipated single, “Say Less,” featuring West Coast singer/rapper Ty Dolla $ign.

On the bouncy offering, produced by DJ Mustard, the R&B beauty gives her seductive tale for pleasing her man as she sings, “I’ma put that good on you / Like a woman should on you / That lil’ engine that could on you / Make that thang go chugga, chugga, chugga.”

Dolla $ign compliments Ashanti with his braggadocious lyrics, insisting, “Pull up to the party / Jewels all on my body / Your chick on my body / And they can’t tell me nothin’.”

“Say Less” heads Ashanti’s upcoming untitled album, which currently has no release date. The project will follow 2014’s BraveHeart.

Ashanti is currently touring with her long-time collaborator JaRule.

Listen to “Say Less” below: