Keke Palmer Lands Recurring Role on Second Season of FOX’s ‘Star’

Keke Palmer is making her way back to primetime. The singer and actress have been tapped for a recurring role on season 2 of ‘Star’ on FOX.

According to Deadline, Palmer will play a hot recording artist named Gigi, who is “ratchet and rich.” Palmer will play Gigi, a hot recording artist who is “ratchet and rich.” While alienating her current label, she is courted by Ayanna and the girl’s new label, Midtown records. Despite all the showy glitz, Gigi is a serious musician, looking for “good producers and bomb ass records.”

‘Star’ follows the musical journey of three female singers, who are dodging their past in search of stardom.

Palmer joins series stars Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny, Amiyah Scott, Quincy Brown, Miss Lawrence and Michael Michele.

The show was co-created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy.

Palmer, who starred as Marty Maraschino on Fox’s Grease Live! and as Zayday Williams on Scream Queens, will also be seen this fall in the role of April on Epix’s Berlin Station.