Alicia Keys is shining bright like a diamond on four different covers of Elle Brasil’s September issue. Dubbed “Be Real,” “Be Strong,” “Be Cool,” and “Be Yourself,” on each cover, the Grammy-winning R&B artist looks powerful as she shows off her natural beauty while rocking colorful braids.

Keys was picked for the cover because she uses her image and visibility to raise important debates by speaking openly about patterns, showing their vulnerabilities, and challenging their barriers.

Keys launched her natural movement “Time to Uncover” in May 2016 and have been going strong since. “Whenever I left the house without makeup, I was worried,” Keys said in a letter. “What if someone wanted to take a picture with me? What if they post it? Those were the insecure, superficial, but honest thoughts I had.”

Since then, she has appeared at shows and on red carpets with more natural skin and raising awareness about caring for your natural skin instead of hiding it.

