Sammie – Good Life ft. Rick Ross

Following his single “Too Long,” Atlanta’s R&B crooner Sammie unleashes the sensual new Rick Ross-assisted single, “Good Life” from his first full-length independent offering, Coming of Age available everywhere September 15th.

On the song, Sammie details a life that he deems to be ideal: the partying life.  Rick Ross slides in with a  verse on the smooth track, adding the perfect flow.

This month, Sammie joins R&B veteran Tank on “The Savage Tour.” Check out the full itinerary below.

