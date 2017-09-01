Following his single “Too Long,” Atlanta’s R&B crooner Sammie unleashes the sensual new Rick Ross-assisted single, “Good Life” from his first full-length independent offering, Coming of Age available everywhere September 15th.

On the song, Sammie details a life that he deems to be ideal: the partying life. Rick Ross slides in with a verse on the smooth track, adding the perfect flow.

Stream below:

This month, Sammie joins R&B veteran Tank on “The Savage Tour.” Check out the full itinerary below.

@SammieAlways