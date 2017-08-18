Atlanta’s R&B crooner Sammie unleashes the sensual new single “Too Long,”

Produced by Bryan “K-City” Elmore, “Too Late” is a nod to R.Kelly’s hit single “You Remind Me Of Something,” and the former pre-teen sensation reminds us he is all grown up.

“Too Long” also serves as the second single off his third album and first full-length independent offering, Coming of Age available everywhere September 15th.

Stream below:

About the release, Sammie says, “Coming Of Age was inspired by every woman I’ve ever been in love with. My Mother told me every relationship, fling and one-night stand even, will have an effect on the man I ultimately become. Through trial and error I’ve learned many lessons, which sculpted me into the man I am today.” He went on to say, “I wanted to be raw, un-cut, unfiltered and honest about the ups and downs in my love life. COA is me; sharing all of me.”

Fans who pre-order the album today will receive an instant download of the cinematic and vulnerable bonus title track. With a combination of emotional ballads, infectious hooks, and featuring appearances from Rick Ross and Eric Bellinger, Coming of Age showcases Sammie’s undeniable growth, maturity, and progression. Check out the album’s first single “Bad Gal.”

@SammieAlways