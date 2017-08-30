Pleasure P recently reunited with Pretty Ricky for a final album and tour, but that’s not stopping him from the rebuilding process of his solo career.

Fresh off the release of his Static Major tribute record, For A Long Time, the R&B crooner hits us with “Dolla Signs,” an introspective record that sees him spreading revelations about his career and personal life.

“When you lose a career, you lose all the people that you considered to be friends,” states Pleasure in the song’s intro. “One friend came, one friend left. Another friend came, another friend left… You know when you got that support system, you can go through anything… Low and behold, the person I was trusting and sleeping next to, she the person that just left. So when she left, you know how it goes, the career go then the girl go… it’s just me again.”

Pleasure then followed with thought-provoking lyrics over the hard-hitting ballad, blasting the people who exited his life when the money ran out.

“Remember when I was broke, down on my luck, and none of y’all gave a f*ck,” Pleasure sings. “Believed in myself, but none of y’all helped / did it all by myself.”

It looks like Pleasure may be ready for a solo album as well!

Listen to “Dolla Sign” below: