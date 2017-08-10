Pleasure P – For A Long Time

R&B artist Pleasure P pays homage to the late Static Major by reworking his slow-burning ballad, “For A Long Time.”

“I Hope you guys like my version.. f*ck that I hope static likes my version,” Pleasure proclaims.

“For A Long Time,” produced by Bryan-Michael Cox, sees Pleasure tapping into his heartstrings pulling arsenal as he unloads emotional and soulful lyrics about landing the girl of his dreams.

“I’ve got a secret, that I’ve been holding from you / Don’t know what I should do / Girl I’m with you every day / Because we work together, can we mix business with pleasure?” Pleasure sings.

Outside of spontaneously releasing new music, Pleasure is in the studio with members of Pretty Ricky as they prep their last album and final tour together.

Check out “For A Long Time” below.