Two-time Grammy Award winner Melanie Fiona has been quiet on the music scene since releasing the emotional video for ‘I Tried‘ back in late 2015. However, she plans to change that soon.

The new mom (her and Jared Cotter welcomed their first child together in 2016) has signed an exclusive representation contract with UAA after leaving Jay Z’s Roc Nation management.

Now, with her sights set on treating fans to her plethora of new life experiences, Fiona plans to drop her third studio album, “Next Train,” in early 2018. On the upcoming LP, Fiona plans to continue her natural story-telling ability and soulful delivery while showcasing the growth of her artistry.

Fiona’s last album was 2012’s ‘The MF Life,’ which spawned the singles ‘Gone and Never Coming Back‘ and ‘4am.’