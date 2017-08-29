Frank Ocean – Provider

Following his long-awaited 2016 project Blonde and performing at music festivals worldwide, Frank Ocean releases a music in the form of “Provider.”

Debuted on his blonded RADIO series, “Provider” differs from the sonic sound of Blonde, and rather, harkens back to his Channel ORANGE days: smooth and melodic, even in it’s unpredictable format.

Along with the song is a lyric video only available to view on Ocean’s website which sees a guy putting some boombastic speakers on an old-school cassette playing-boom box. That’s when the song plays and a Hello Kitty head bounces along to the lyrics as the cassette spins in the deck.

Stream “Provider” below: