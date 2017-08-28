Musiq Soulchild – Sooner or Later

Last month, R&B artist Musiq Soulchild premiered music videos for the singles, “Start Over” and “Simple Things,” songs from his forthcoming album, Feel the Real.

To keep the buzz going, the Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling singer unlocks another groovy gem called “Sooner or Later.” The new offering boasts an energetic vibe with hard-hitting drums while Musiq soulfully hypnotizes with his eargasmic tone.

Fans who pre-ordering ‘Feel the Real’ on iTunes will instantly receive “Sooner or Later.” In addition, fans can order a special Feel the Real bundle package that includes the CD, t-shirt, baseball cap and Musiq’s denim emoji.

‘Feel The Real’ is due on September 15th. The 24-track double disc is sure to take listeners on a melodic journey through the essence of Hip Hop Soul in true Musiq Soulchild fashion.