Andy Grammer – Give Love Feat. LunchMoney Lewis

Pop/Soul singer and songwriter Andy Grammer reveals the music video for his new single, “GiveLove,” featuring LunchMoney Lewis. The clip sees the multi-platinum artist walking the streets as he uses art to highlight his thought-provoking lyrics.

“If it does its job of being a summer jam, it should make you smile and shake your ass at the same time, like any truly good summer jam does,” Grammer says of the record. “It was inspired by my sweet mother who gave more love to the world than anyone I’ve ever met.

“GiveLove” follows the success of Grammer’s platinum hit single “Fresh Eyes,” which garnered over 250 million total streams.

Both songs will appear on his upcoming third full-length album, which is set for release this fall.

Andy Grammer is all about inspiring and empowering the world by communicating his truths through his music. The first male pop star in a decade since John Mayer to reach the Top 10 at Adult Pop Radio on his first two singles, Grammer has taken the music world by storm with a succession of anthemic pop hits. His debut album featured the platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up” and “Fine By Me.” Andy’s second album, Magazines or Novels, featured the triple platinum infectious smash hit “Honey, I’m Good,” which was one of the best-selling songs of 2015, and the certified gold anthem “Good to be Alive (Hallelujah).”

