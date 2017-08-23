Vivian Green – Promise

R&B veteran Vivian Green follows-up her reggae-inspired single, “I Don’t Know,” with the new sensual gem “Promise.”

Produced by long-time collaborator Kwamé, Vivian delivers defiant and soulful tones as she tells her man to get his act together.

“This is a song about being in a relationship with someone who initially had ambition and potential OUT OF THIS WORLD, but for some reason they have become stagnant in bringing that energy to life,” says Vivian. “I’m saying, ‘I love you and I’m cheering for you, but you have to GET UP AND GO GET IT! I’m here for you NOW but I can’t promise I’ll be here if you continue to do nothing.’ I knnnow my girls can relate to this…at some point in their lives anyway lol. Preorder #VGVI and receive #Promise along with #IDONTKNOW.”

Vivian’s upcoming album, VGVI, will arrive on Oct. 6. The set is available for pre-order now.

Listen to “Promise” below.