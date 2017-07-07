Vivian Green Premieres New Single ‘I Don’t Know’

Songstress Vivian Green is back with a reggae-inspired single “I Don’t Know.” A perfect song for the summer, the single chronicles the thoughts of a woman who thinks she could be falling in love. The song samples English pop-synth group Art of Noise’s 1985 hit “Moments in Love.”

“‘I Don’t Know’ is a fun blend of R&B, reggae, and old school. It’s about a woman who thinks she’s in love, and she is having fun making that final decision…The song was a collaboration with my manager, produce and co-writer, Kwame. If I had to describe it, I’d simply say it’s HOT,” Green told BOSSIP.

And she’s right! Instantly, you’ll recognize the Art of Noise reference and the reggae beat meshes well with the familiar, pulsating melody of Green singing “I’m in love.”

The track is the first single off her upcoming album VGVI, which is due out this fall.

