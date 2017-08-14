A Month after releasing the buzz song, “Strawberry,” Platinum-selling, Grammy-winning R&B group 112 returns with a follow-up called, “Dangerous Games.” The offering serves as the first official release from their highly anticipated upcoming album, Q Mike Slim Daron, due later this fall on Entertainment One.

On “Dangerous Games,” the fellas return to the soulful balladry that made them one of the most beloved and successful R&B groups of the late ’90’s. On the track, 112 scour through the highs and lows of love with allusions to games of chance. Playing with fire is one of the most dangerous of games, but don’t tell that to 112, as they have pure fire on their hands with this sincere and heartfelt jam.

112 is well-known for hits like “Only You,” “Cupid,” “Come See Me,” “Love Me” featuring Mase, “Anywhere,” “It’s Over Now,” “Peaches & Cream,” “Hot & Wet,” and “U Already Know.”

The group is gearing up for a world tour kicking off in the U.K. in September and making their way back to the States for the multi-city U.S. leg in October. Stay tuned for more announcements regarding the tours.