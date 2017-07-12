112 Returns With New Single ‘Strawberry’

Platinum-selling, Grammy-winning R&B group 112 (Q, Mike, Slim, and Daron) release their juicy new single “Strawberry” today. This delicious new tune is a first taste of the group’s upcoming full length album Q Mike Slim Daron, due this fall on Entertainment One.

Fresh off their appearance on the Bad Boy Family Reunion tour of 2016, the group proves that they still have the chemistry to create new and exciting sounds. “Strawberry” sees the group moving deftly through modern day production and sheen while still retaining the smooth and harmonious sound that caught Puff Daddy’s eye back in the early 1990s. Hooky and melodic, the track proves that 112 have aged like a fine “cherry wine,” and have added another sensual ingredient to their “Peaches and Cream” fame and then some.

112 is gearing up for a world tour kicking off in the U.K. in September and making their way back to the States for the multi-city U.S. leg in October. Stay tuned for more announcements regarding the tours.

Purchase “Strawberry”on iTunes HERE.