Teenear – Love Me or Leave Me Ft. Fetty Wap

Miami R&B artist Teenear has a stern message for her suitor: ‘Love Me or Leave Me.’

That’s the only two options she’s working with on her groovy new Louis Bell-produced single, featuring rapper Fetty Wap.

“You got me so in the moment; I won’t hesitate / Too much talking, show me something / Take my breath away,” Teenear delivers on the second verse. She later adds, “If you want it, make it yours / This could be a work of art.”

[EXCLUSIVE] Teenear Performs ‘Last Night’ on Singersroom’s “Voice & Acoustics” Series

The Slip-N-Slide beauty playfully coos fun and catchy melodies as she rides the easy, breezy track.

“I recorded this song with the mindset of ‘I have too much going on for me to waste time or play games. I promise that there’s someone waiting by to take your place,'” Teenear says about the song’s creative process. “So when I say love me or leave me, I mean it!”

Rock with Teenear on “Love Me or Leave Me.”