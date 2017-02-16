[EXCLUSIVE] Teenear Performs ‘Last Night’ on Singersroom’s “Voice & Acoustics” Series

Miami-based R&B artist Teenear is featured in the second episode of Singersroom’s “Voice & Acoustics,” a performance series that showcases the fearless vocal delivery of singers backed by minimal instrumentation.

In her spotlight moment, Teenear performs a stripped down version of her newly released club anthem, “Last night,” a record that empowers women who are in broken relationships.

Backed by a Cajón box drum and acoustic guitar, and supporting background vocals, the Slip-n-Slide Records singer and songwriter electrifies with a soulful and passionate rendition of her song, which got us all grooving here at Singersroom.

“This song just tells the story of when you realize that you really don’t need them because with or without them you still have your own and know your worth. You can still be a QUEEN without a king,” Teenear stated.

Teenear is currently working on her forthcoming EP featuring Fetty Wap.

Listen to the original single here, which was produced by emerging Miami producer Sipping Sake.

Watch our previous version of “Voice & Acoustics” featuring Jacob Lattimore.