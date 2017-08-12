Pretty Ricky Reveals New Single “Good Girlz”

Pretty Ricky is back in full effect!

Pleasure P, Spectacular, Slick’ Em, and Baby Blue are back at it for one more go round, and they kick off their campaign with the brand new single, “Good Girlz.”

On “Good Girlz,” which samples Des’ree’s ’90s hit “You Gotta Be” and produced by Bigg D & Lamb, the R&B quartet delivers raunchy and sexed-up lyrics about their type of women.

In November (2016), Pretty Ricky announced their reunion for a fifth and final album, along with an accompanying tour. The group has been working with Grammy-winning singer/songwriter/producer Rico Love.

“I don’t think it’s about this era to be honest. I think it’s just about our fans and the people that love us,” Pleasure P told Power 105 on why the group decided to come back together. “We sold out a lot of shows recently. We just put it up, and within a week or two they were sold out. We playing the same venues that any artists that are out right now playing, and selling it out.”