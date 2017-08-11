Amorphous Blends Aaliyah and SZA In Two Smooth Mashups

Many R&B lovers were hipped on to Orlando-based producer Amorphous back in June with the release of his mashup project Bey-Z, in which he fused together some of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s biggest hits.

Now he’s back with two new mashups, this time fusing together the songs of the late Aaliyah and breakout star SZA. The first is called “Rock The Weekend,” a mix of Aaliyah’s “Rock The Boat” and SZA’s “The Weekend” — the combination is pretty much sonic heaven.

Listen below:

The second mashup is called “A Million Gardens,” a combination of Aaliyah’s 1997 classic “One In A Million” and SZA’s “Garden (Say It Like Dat),” and it’s equally smooth.

Amorphous is currently working on a documentary about late R&B star Aaliyah called “AALIYAH – The Inside Look,” which premieres on August 25th on his Youtube channel.

@loneamorphous