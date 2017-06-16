As the world waits to hear from the official desk of Bey and Jay about the birth of the twins, Orlando producer Amorphous keeps fans of The Carters happy with another type of Carter union, but this is of the musical kind.

On Tuesday (June 13), Amorphous dropped a mashup album called Bey​-​Z, an eight track project where he literally fused together the power couple’s songs to make new musical creations, and the results are definitely dope!

For example, he takes Jay Z’s “Song Cry” and meshes it with Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable” for “Irreplaceable Song” and Jay’s “Jigga What?” with Bey’s “Formation” for “Formation Who?”

Enjoy below and download on Bandcamp.com.