Tinashe Granted Restraining Order Against Crazy Fan

A judge has granted R&B singer Tinashe a permanent restraining order against a psychotic fan, who thinks he’s her husband.

Martin Murphy is now required by law to stay at least 100 yards away from the “2 On” songstress after he traveled from Boston, Massachusetts to Los Angeles so he could be closer to her.

Tinashe first obtained a temporary restraining order after learning Murphy had tried to reinstate his gun license in Massachusetts, according to TMZ. He is now required to turn over any weapons to law enforcement officials.

Members of his family have confessed Murphy struggles to differentiate reality from fantasy after suffering a “psychotic break.”