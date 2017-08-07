Rising Los Angeles artist QUIÑ has released her brand new single called “Sticky Situation” featuring Syd (The Internet). The single features a sticky reverberation of electronic production (Krys$hun) complimented by the slinky vocals from the two LA natives.

Speaking to The FADER, QUIÑ had this to say about the making of the track: “I got together with Syd at her crib and we kicked it, played some beats, and this ended up being the mood. So, you know a sticky situation when you taste one. A bitter sweet now and later type of love. It’s a flavor, it can be yummy, but it won’t last long… like bubble gum lol.”

The single is taken off QUIÑ’s upcoming sophomore EP, Dream Girl, which will be released (via Kobalt Music Recordings) this fall. The 5-track project is a follow to the singer’s debut project, GALACTICA, that was released last year.

Watch the scintillating video for “Sticky Situation” (directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz) below: