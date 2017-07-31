Letoya Luckett Unveils Third Mini Movie/Video ‘In The Name Of Love’

LeToya Luckett is back with her third and final installment of her three-part mini movie series, with the release of “In The Name of Love” (“ITNOL”), co-starring actor / former NFL player, Thomas Q. Jones.

The feel-good track was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Warryn Campbell and appears on LeToya’s highly successful third studio album, Back 2 Life.

In “ITNOL,”LeToya continues to show off her superb acting skills and amazing vocals. After watching part one and part two, find out if love wins between LeToya and Omar by watching part three below:

In addition to unveiling her final visual, LeToya is set to join the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, on several upcoming dates of the iconic singer’s “Strength of a Woman Tour”, starting on August 1st in Detroit.

August 1 – Detroit

August 8 – Atlanta

September 2 – Los Angeles