Watch Part 2 Of LeToya Luckett’s Video Series For New Single ‘Used To’

Yesterday (April 17), LeToya Luckett unveils her new single and visuals “Used To,” the second installment of a three-part mini movie series from LeToya’s highly anticipated third studio album Back 2 Life.

LeToya states, “‘Used To’ is one of my favorite records because of its confident ‘in your face’ lyrics. There’s nothing more attractive than a woman who’s humble, but knows what she can bring to the table.” The Grammy winner continues, “I wanted the video to possess that same quality. It shows the “bounce back” from the disappointment of a relationship gone wrong, but it also showcases the vulnerability of a woman who allowed herself to love. ”

“Used To” follows part one of the mini series for the title track “Back 2 Life.”

Watch the saga continue below: