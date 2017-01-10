LeToya Luckett ups the campaign surrounding her upcoming third studio album, ‘Until Then,’ with the premiere of the music video for her latest single, ‘Back 2 LIfe.’

The 8-minute clip showcases the former Destiny’s Child singer’s roller coaster relationship with her leading man, played by former NFL star Thomas Jones.

“Back 2 Life,” produced by Jo Blaq and YBZ, follows last year’s release, “Don’t Make Me Wait,” featuring rapper T.I., and will appear on Luckett’s upcoming album, Until Then, due out in Spring 2017.

“As women, we go through so many changes and on this album I let it out,” the 35-year-old singer told PEOPLE. “I talk about my growth and listening back I can hear it. I can hear that growth.”

She added about the project, which was created during a critical time in her life and has taken the last 5 years: “[It] doesn’t matter what relationship, mom to kids, to husband — this record is that ‘me time,’” she says. “That’s why I wanted to go with the record.”

Currently, you can watch Luckett in a recurring role on FOX TV’s ‘Rosewood’ alongside Morris Chestnut. She is also set to play Dionne Warwick in a biopic based on her autobiography, ‘My Life, As I See It.’ She previously starred in the films Preacher’s Kid, Killers, From Rough, VH1’s Drumline: A New Beat, and has had recurring roles on Single Ladies, HBO’s Treme and Ballers. Luckett has also starred and executive produced Here We Go Again for TV One.

“I’m an actress now, as well,” she says. “I was leaving the set and going to the studio, still working on the album. I just didn’t want to come out with anything. I really wanted to take my time with it.”