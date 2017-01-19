Could Chrisette Michele’s star slowly be falling?
After enduring backlash from accepting the offer to perform at an inauguration special for president elect Donald Trump, more and more people are voicing their non-support of the singer and her music.
Legendary film director Spike Lee is one of them; in an IG post this morning, Lee revealed that because of her decision, he’ll no longer consider using her song “Black Girl Magic” in an upcoming Netflix series.
Reportedly, the performance slot is the same slot turned down by Jennifer Holliday earlier this week worth $750k to perform.
Is Lee being petty, or is the blatant omission of her song a justifiable action? Sound off below!
Zork
January 24, 2017 at 4:29 am
Well, it’s not surprising. Spike Lee is one of America’s most spotlighted racists. And besides, he’s really inconsequential. His relevance departed decades ago.
chgoqueen
January 24, 2017 at 2:04 pm
spike lee or nobody else is paying chrissette’s bills. she did it for her own personal reasons whether financially or socially. for 750k id done a tap dance. ppl get over it you got trump for 4yrs. Done
A818
January 27, 2017 at 10:37 am
Most people criticizing her would have done a tap dance for Trump for $75.
Just Saying
January 24, 2017 at 2:19 pm
You gotta suffer consequences when you make controversial decisions. You have to see thing through. Chrisette lost focus on what really mattered and headed straight for the $$. Was 750K worth losing your fan base and a debut in a movie. I think not. I’m not a real Spike Lee fan but I can say this Spike stands strong behind what he believes and its no surprise that he took the measures that he did. So now Chrisette take your $750 and invest it well because your career might just be over
ß۞Ь¥ ҊɸЊŁѮ§Ե
February 2, 2017 at 6:04 pm
bullshit. chrisette don’t owe nobody nothin. she is free make her own decisions and sometimes they may conflict with others and their beliefs. but you know what? it ain’t about them. it’s about chrisette doin what makes chrisette happy. and if that involves her makin bank, so be it. people are jumpin on her ass like she went and robbed a bank and killed a bunch of people. give the woman a break, damn. she’s livin her life the way she sees fit, and if people don’t agree with it, that’s just too damn bad. it’s not up to them to decide, and they have no right to judge or berate her for sayin and doin thangs that are inconsistent with their own feelings and views.
A818
January 27, 2017 at 10:36 am
He did her a professional favor.
ß۞Ь¥ ҊɸЊŁѮ§Ե
February 2, 2017 at 5:56 pm
like hell he did. more like he gave her a slap in the face musically and disrespected her as a talented strong black woman.
ß۞Ь¥ ҊɸЊŁѮ§Ե
February 2, 2017 at 5:52 pm
he has a right to his opinion but to “punish” her for havin a different view than his own is just dead wrong brother. her choice to perform doesn’t make a “race traitor”, it means that she doesn’t let the media’s perception of him affect her “hustle” and willingness to entertain others regardless of the venue.
KingRichard22
March 29, 2017 at 1:31 am
#BLAM
ß۞Ь¥ ҊɸЊŁѮ§Ե
November 6, 2017 at 8:07 pm
thank you