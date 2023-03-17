Soul II Soul is a British soul and R&B group that rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s. With their unique blend of soulful vocals, infectious beats, and innovative production techniques, they have become one of the most beloved and influential acts of their generation. Over the course of their career, they have released a number of classic hits that continue to be celebrated and enjoyed by fans around the world. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 best Soul II Soul songs of all time, highlighting the group’s most iconic and enduring tracks. From their early breakthrough hits to their more recent releases, we will explore the rich and varied musical legacy of this pioneering group, and celebrate the timeless soul and R&B music that continues to captivate and inspire fans of all ages.

1. “(Sitting On) the Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding

“(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” is a timeless soulful classic by Otis Redding. It was recorded just three days before his untimely death in 1967 and released posthumously, making it his biggest hit and the first-ever posthumous single to top the charts in the United States. The song is a mellow ballad with a laid-back rhythm and bluesy feel that has become an iconic representation of the 60s soul era. The melancholic lyrics describe the feeling of being lost and alone, with the narrator sitting on the docks of the San Francisco Bay, watching the world go by, and contemplating his life. The whistled chorus adds to the song’s emotional depth and makes it memorable.

2. “The Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson

“The Tracks of My Tears” is a classic Motown song by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. It was released in 1965 and quickly became a hit, reaching number 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features Robinson’s smooth and soulful voice, with a mix of orchestral and R&B elements. The lyrics describe a man who appears happy on the outside but is hiding his pain and tears from the world. He tries to put on a brave face, but deep down, he is heartbroken and feels like he’s losing his mind.

3. “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” by Marvin Gaye

“I Heard It Through the Grapevine” is a classic soul song by Marvin Gaye that has become a timeless favorite. Originally written by Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong for Motown artist Gladys Knight & the Pips, Gaye’s version became the definitive version of the song. The song’s lyrics describe a man who hears about his girlfriend’s infidelity through the grapevine, rather than directly from her. Gaye’s smooth and soulful voice, coupled with the song’s iconic bassline and drumbeat, create a sense of urgency and longing.

4. “I’ll Take You There” by The Staple Singers

“I’ll Take You There” is a classic R&B song by The Staple Singers that became a hit in 1972. The song features a funky bassline, horn section, and gospel-style vocals that create a joyous and uplifting feel. The lyrics describe a utopian place where people can come together and be happy. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat tempo make it a feel-good anthem that has become a staple of R&B and soul music. The Staple Singers’ performance on the track is a testament to their talent as musicians and their impact on music. The song’s message of unity and hope continues to resonate with audiences today, making it a timeless classic that transcends genres and generations. “I’ll Take You There” is a joyful and uplifting song that has stood the test of time.

5. “Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight & the Pips

“Midnight Train to Georgia” is a classic soul song by Gladys Knight & the Pips that became a hit in 1973. The song features Knight’s powerful and soulful vocals, along with a mix of orchestral and R&B elements. The lyrics describe a woman who moves from Los Angeles to Georgia to be with her lover, who has given up his dreams of becoming a star. The song’s memorable chorus and catchy melody make it a soulful and emotional anthem that has become a favorite among fans of soul and R&B music.

6. “Soul Man” by Sam & Dave

Released in 1967, “Soul Man” is a classic soul and R&B song performed by the American duo Sam & Dave. The song features an upbeat and infectious melody, with a driving rhythm section and dynamic horns. The lyrics speak to the power and resilience of the human spirit, celebrating the enduring nature of soul music and its ability to lift people up and bring them together. “Soul Man” has become an iconic song of the Civil Rights Movement, and its message of unity and hope continues to resonate with audiences today. The song’s memorable chorus and electrifying performance by Sam & Dave have made it a timeless classic of soul and R&B music.

7. “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers

“Lean on Me” is a classic soul and R&B song released by American singer-songwriter Bill Withers in 1972. The song features a simple and soulful melody, with Withers’ smooth and expressive vocals accompanied by a piano and gospel choir. The lyrics speak to the importance of community, support, and friendship, and encourage listeners to lean on each other in times of need. The song has become a timeless anthem of hope and unity, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years. Withers’ soulful performance and the song’s uplifting message have made it a classic of the soul and R&B genre, and a testament to the power of music to inspire and uplift.

8. “I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown

“I Got You (I Feel Good)” is a classic soul and funk song performed by American singer James Brown. The song was released in 1965 and features a driving beat, catchy horns, and Brown’s signature vocal style. The lyrics speak to the joy and excitement of being in love, and Brown’s electrifying performance has made it a timeless classic of soul and funk music. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo have made it a staple of dance floors and parties around the world, and its message of positivity and love continues to inspire audiences today.

9. “Dance to the Music” by Sly & the Family Stone

“Dance to the Music” is a classic funk and soul song performed by American band Sly & the Family Stone. The song was released in 1968 and features a driving rhythm section, horns, and infectious vocals. The lyrics encourage listeners to let loose and dance, celebrating the power of music to bring people together and create a sense of community. The song’s innovative blend of soul, funk, and rock elements helped to establish Sly & the Family Stone as one of the most innovative and influential bands of the 1960s and 1970s. “Dance to the Music” continues to be a beloved classic of the funk and soul genre, and a testament to the power of music to inspire and uplift.

10. Pusherman” by Curtis Mayfield

“Pusherman” is a classic soul and funk song performed by American singer-songwriter Curtis Mayfield. The song was released in 1972 and features a driving bassline, horns, and Mayfield’s smooth and expressive vocals. The lyrics speak to the harsh realities of drug dealing and addiction, and the toll that they take on individuals and communities. Mayfield’s socially conscious message and powerful vocal performance have made “Pusherman” a timeless classic of the soul and funk genre, and a testament to the power of music to address important social issues. The song’s catchy melody and memorable lyrics continue to inspire listeners today.