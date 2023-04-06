Table of Contents



















!!! (Chk Chk Chk) is an American dance-punk band formed in Sacramento, California in 1996. The band’s sound is characterized by their funky basslines, driving percussion, and energetic vocals, which often feature call-and-response patterns and provocative lyrics. They are known for their highly energetic and engaging live performances, which incorporate elements of improvisation and audience interaction. Over the years, !!! has released a number of critically acclaimed albums, including “Me and Giuliani Down by the School Yard (A True Story)” and “Strange Weather, Isn’t It?” Their music has been influential in the development of the dance-punk genre, and they have been credited with helping to revitalize the underground music scene in the early 2000s. !!! continues to be an important and innovative force in contemporary music, known for their bold and boundary-pushing approach to creating danceable and thought-provoking tracks.

1. “Me and Giuliani Down by the School Yard (A True Story)”

“Me and Giuliani Down by the School Yard (A True Story)” is a dance-punk track by American band !!! (Chk Chk Chk), released in 2003. The song features a driving beat, catchy guitar riffs, and a repetitive chorus that’s perfect for getting people moving on the dance floor. The lyrics are politically charged and satirical, as the band imagines a meeting between former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and punk rockers in the school yard. With its high-energy and irreverent style, “Me and Giuliani Down by the School Yard” became a signature track for !!! and a cult favorite among fans of indie rock and dance music.

2. “Heart of Hearts”

“Heart of Hearts” is a high-energy, danceable track by the American dance-punk band !!! (Chk Chk Chk). The song features pulsating beats, catchy guitar riffs, and driving bass lines, all of which create a groovy and upbeat atmosphere. The lyrics are delivered with a sense of urgency and passion, urging listeners to let go of their inhibitions and embrace their desires. The track showcases the band’s signature sound, fusing elements of punk, funk, and electronic music into a unique and eclectic mix. “Heart of Hearts” is a perfect example of the band’s ability to get people moving and grooving on the dance floor.

3. “Slyd”

“Slyd” is a dance-punk track by !!!, released in 2013 as part of their album “THR!!!ER”. The song features a driving bassline and pulsing rhythms, with vocals that alternate between a crooning falsetto and a rap-like delivery. The lyrics speak to the thrill and excitement of being on the dancefloor, with lines like “Slyd, get up and ride, move your body to the rhythm tonight”. “Slyd” showcases !!!’s ability to create high-energy tracks that are both infectious and thought-provoking, and has become a fan favorite and staple of the band’s live shows.

4. “Dancing is the Best Revenge”

“Dancing is the Best Revenge” is a disco-infused indie dance track by American band !!! (Chk Chk Chk), released in 2017. The song features a propulsive bassline, funky guitar riffs, and a catchy chorus that’s sure to get listeners grooving. The lyrics are about using dancing as a form of escapism and catharsis, with the band urging the listener to let go of their troubles and dance the night away. With its infectious energy and catchy hooks, “Dancing is the Best Revenge” is a feel-good anthem for anyone who loves to dance and wants to forget their worries for a while.

5. “Must Be the Moon”

“Must Be the Moon” is an infectious dance-punk track from the American band !!! (Chk Chk Chk). Released in 2007, it features a driving beat, funky guitar riffs, and catchy vocal hooks. The song has a disco-influenced sound with a modern twist, and its repetitive chorus is sure to get people moving on the dance floor. Lead vocalist Nic Offer delivers a commanding performance with his distinctive yelping style. The song’s lyrics are open to interpretation, but they seem to touch on themes of escapism and the allure of the night. Overall, “Must Be the Moon” is a fun and energetic track that showcases !!!’s unique brand of dance-punk.

6. “One Girl/One Boy”

“One Girl/One Boy” is a funky, upbeat track by !!!, released in 2013 as part of their album “THR!!!ER”. The song features a driving beat and groovy guitar riffs, with vocal melodies that are both catchy and memorable. The lyrics describe a passionate, all-consuming love affair between two people, with lines like “I want to give you everything, I want to give you more”. “One Girl/One Boy” showcases !!!’s ability to create infectious dance tracks with heartfelt lyrics, and has become a fan favorite and one of the band’s most recognizable songs.

7. “Freedom! ’15”

“Freedom! ’15” is a disco-infused dance track by the American band !!! (pronounced “chk chk chk”). The song is a reworking of their earlier track “Freedom”, which was released in 2011. “Freedom! ’15” features funky guitar riffs, a driving bassline, and a catchy chorus with powerful vocals. The song’s lyrics touch on themes of personal freedom, independence, and self-discovery. The track showcases !!!’s signature dance-punk sound, which blends elements of disco, funk, and rock to create an infectious, high-energy groove that is sure to get listeners moving. “Freedom! ’15” is a standout track from the band’s fifth studio album, “As If”.

8. “Dear Can”

“Dear Can” is a song by the American dance-punk band !!! (Chk Chk Chk), released in 2019. The song is built around a pulsing electronic beat and a driving bassline, with funky guitar licks and catchy vocal hooks layered on top. The lyrics describe a conversation between the singer and a can of beer, with the can serving as a metaphor for the singer’s struggles and insecurities. The song’s catchy groove and playful lyrics make it a standout track on the band’s 2019 album “Wallop,” and a great example of !!!’s unique blend of danceable rhythms and indie rock sensibility.

9. “Bend Over Beethoven”

“Bend Over Beethoven” is a high-energy dance-punk track by !!!, released in 2004 as part of their album “Louden Up Now”. The song features a driving beat and catchy guitar riffs, with vocals that alternate between a rap-like delivery and soulful singing. The lyrics speak to the joy and liberation of dancing and letting loose, with lines like “Shake it off, let it go, let it out, take control”. “Bend Over Beethoven” is a prime example of !!!’s ability to create electrifying dance tracks that are both thought-provoking and fun, and has become a fan favorite and staple of the band’s live shows.

10. “Hello? Is This Thing On?”

“Hello? Is This Thing On?” is an upbeat dance-punk track by !!!, released in 2003 as part of their album “The Louden Up Now”. The song features an infectious bassline, driving beat, and catchy guitar riffs, with vocals that are both raw and energetic. The lyrics speak to the experience of being lost in the moment on the dance floor, with lines like “I’m still dancing, oh oh, I’m still dancing, oh oh”. “Hello? Is This Thing On?” showcases !!!’s ability to create danceable tracks that are both energetic and catchy, and has become a fan favorite and one of the band’s most recognizable songs.