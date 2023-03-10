his article highlights 10 songs that celebrate the state of Maryland. The list includes a mix of classic and contemporary tunes from various genres, including rock, country, and rap. Each song reflects Maryland’s unique cultural identity, history, and geography. The list includes songs such as “Rocky Mountain High” by John Denver, “Maryland” by Vonda Shepard, and “Going to Maryland” by The Mountain Goats. Whether it’s praising the state’s natural beauty, celebrating its culinary traditions, or commenting on its social issues, these songs demonstrate the deep connection that artists have with Maryland and its people.

1. “Baltimore” By Prince

Baltimore” by Prince is a funky and soulful tune that was released in 1982. The song is a tribute to the city’s nightlife, with Prince singing about the city’s famous clubs, such as the Marble Bar and the Celebrity Room. It’s a song that captures the energy and vibe of the city and Prince’s love for it.

2. “Raining In Baltimore” By Counting Crows

“Raining In Baltimore” by Counting Crows takes a different approach to the city. The song, released in 1993, is a melancholic ballad that speaks to the loneliness and isolation of living in a big city. The lyrics evoke images of the city’s dark and rainy streets, with lead singer Adam Duritz longing for connection and a sense of belonging.

3. “Baltimore” By Randy Newman

“Baltimore” by Randy Newman is a poignant and politically charged song that was released in 1977. The song speaks to the city’s struggles with poverty and racism and the government’s failure to address these issues. It’s a song that calls for change and justice, with Newman’s signature wit and satire.

4. “Silver Springs” By Fleetwood Mac

“Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac is a powerful and emotional ballad that was originally a B-side to their hit song “Go Your Own Way” but was later included on the album “Rumours.” The song, written by Stevie Nicks, was inspired by her breakup with bandmate Lindsey Buckingham and her experiences at Silver Spring, Maryland. Nicks’ haunting vocals and the band’s signature harmonies make this a memorable and enduring classic.

5. “Maryland” By Vonda Shepard

“Maryland” by Vonda Shepard is a beautiful ode to the state of Maryland. Shepard, who is best known for her work on the television show “Ally McBeal,” sings about the state’s beauty, history, and traditions. The song’s gentle melody and lyrics evoke a sense of nostalgia and appreciation for the state.

6. “Six Feet Under The Stars” By All Time Low

“Six Feet Under The Stars” by All Time Low is a pop-punk anthem that was released in 2007. The song is about young love and longing and tells the story of a couple spending a romantic night on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a fun and energetic addition to any playlist.

7. “What’s New In Baltimore?” By Frank Zappa

“What’s New in Baltimore?” by Frank Zappa is a satirical song that was released in 1979. The song is a critique of the city’s corruption and decay, with Zappa’s sharp lyrics and quirky style providing a scathing commentary on Baltimore’s politics and social issues.

8. “Going To Maryland” By The Mountain Goats

“Going to Maryland” by The Mountain Goats is a folk-rock tune that tells the story of a road trip to Maryland. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody create a sense of anticipation and excitement, while the lyrics evoke the freedom and adventure of hitting the road.

9. “Maryland” By Colt Ford

“Maryland” by Colt Ford is a country-rap song that celebrates the state’s traditions and culture. The song’s lyrics pay tribute to Maryland’s love of crab cakes, football, and blue crabs, with Ford’s laid-back vocals and the song’s catchy beat creating a fun and upbeat atmosphere.

10. “There’s A Girl In The Heart Of Maryland” By Bing Crosby

“There’s a Girl in the Heart of Maryland” by Bing Crosby is a romantic tune that was released in 1942. The song tells the story of a man who is in love with a girl from Maryland and describes her beauty and charm. The lyrics are full of praise for the state and its people, with lines like “Maryland, my Maryland, where the flowers are the fairest” and “The hills of Maryland are so green and so grand.”

Crosby’s smooth vocals and the song’s gentle melody create a nostalgic and romantic atmosphere, evoking a simpler time and a sense of longing. The song became an instant hit and remains a classic example of the type of romantic ballads that Crosby was known for.