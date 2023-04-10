Anxiety is a common struggle for many people, and it can be difficult to find peace and calm in the midst of overwhelming worry and fear. Christian music has the power to offer hope and encouragement, reminding us of God’s love and faithfulness, and helping us to trust in Him even in the midst of anxiety.

One of the key themes in many Christian songs about anxiety is the idea of surrendering our worries and fears to God. These songs encourage us to cast our burdens on Him, trusting that He will take care of us and provide for our needs. They remind us that we do not have to carry the weight of our anxieties alone, and that God is always with us, offering comfort and strength.

Another important theme in Christian songs about anxiety is the idea of finding peace and rest in God’s love. These songs remind us that God’s love is constant and unwavering, and that we can find rest and security in Him, even in the midst of difficult circumstances.

Ultimately, Christian songs about anxiety offer a message of hope and reassurance, reminding us that we are not alone, and that God is always with us, offering comfort and peace. They can be a powerful source of encouragement and strength for those who are struggling with anxiety, reminding them that they are loved, valued, and cared for by a God who will never leave them or forsake them.

1. Warrior – Hannah Kerr

“Warrior” is a powerful and inspiring song by Christian pop artist Hannah Kerr. With her soulful vocals and uplifting lyrics, Kerr encourages listeners to be strong, courageous, and unafraid to face life’s challenges. The song reminds us that we are not alone in our struggles and that we have the strength to overcome anything with God by our side. The soaring chorus and driving beat make “Warrior” a perfect anthem for anyone in need of a boost of confidence and motivation. Overall, “Warrior” is a heartfelt and empowering song that encourages us to tap into our inner strength and believe in ourselves.

2. Eye of the Storm – Ryan Stevenson

“Eye of the Storm” is a powerful Christian song by Ryan Stevenson that speaks of finding hope in the midst of life’s storms. With its catchy melody and honest lyrics, the song resonates with listeners of all backgrounds who have faced difficult times. The chorus declares the reassuring truth that God is with us through it all, even when we feel lost and alone. Stevenson’s heartfelt vocals and uplifting message make “Eye of the Storm” an anthem of faith and perseverance that inspires and encourages all who hear it.

3. Stand In Your Love – Josh Baldwin

“Stand In Your Love” is a touching and uplifting song by contemporary Christian artist Josh Baldwin. With its simple yet powerful message, the song encourages listeners to trust in God’s love and to stand firm in the face of adversity. Baldwin’s soothing vocals and the gentle melody create a sense of peace and comfort, reminding us that we are never alone and that God’s love will always sustain us. The song’s chorus is particularly moving, urging us to let go of our fears and doubts and to fully embrace God’s unwavering love. Overall, “Stand In Your Love” is a beautiful and reassuring song that inspires us to trust in God’s love and to stand firm in our faith.

4. Love Has a Name – Jesus Culture feat. Kim Walker Smith

“Love Has a Name” is a worship song by Jesus Culture featuring Kim Walker-Smith. The song speaks of the power and love of Jesus Christ, reminding listeners that His love is not just an abstract concept, but a real and tangible force in their lives. The lyrics describe Jesus as the ultimate source of hope, joy, and salvation, and encourage listeners to trust in His love and to proclaim His name to the world. With its uplifting melody, passionate vocals, and heartfelt lyrics, “Love Has a Name” is a powerful anthem of faith and a reminder of the transformative power of God’s love.

5. Praise You Through the Storm – Casting Crowns

“Praise You Through the Storm” is a poignant Christian song by Casting Crowns that speaks of finding hope and strength in God during life’s storms. The song features lead singer Mark Hall’s powerful vocals and deeply personal lyrics that express his struggles with cancer and his unwavering faith in God’s goodness. The chorus declares the uplifting truth that even in the midst of trials, we can choose to praise God and trust in His plan for our lives. “Praise You Through the Storm” is a moving tribute to the power of faith and a reminder to hold on to hope no matter what life may bring.

6. Reckless Love – Cory Asbury

“Reckless Love” is a powerful and emotional song by worship leader Cory Asbury. With its heartfelt lyrics and soaring vocals, the song celebrates the boundless and unconditional love of God. Asbury sings of God’s relentless pursuit of us, even when we stray or turn away from Him. The song’s chorus is particularly moving, proclaiming that God’s love is overwhelming, never-ending, and reckless in its pursuit of us. “Reckless Love” is a beautiful reminder of the depth of God’s love for us and the lengths He will go to bring us back into His embrace.

7. Scars – I Am They

“Scars” is a song by the Christian contemporary band I Am They. The lyrics of the song speak about the healing power of God’s love and how His grace can transform even the deepest wounds and scars. It reminds us that even though we may go through difficult times and face challenges in life, God is always with us, guiding and strengthening us. The song’s gentle melody and emotive vocals create a poignant atmosphere, conveying the message of hope and renewal in a deeply meaningful way. “Scars” is a beautiful reminder of God’s unfailing love and the redemption that is possible through Him.

8. The Father’s House – Cory Asbury

“The Father’s House” is an uplifting and joyful song by worship leader Cory Asbury. With its upbeat melody and positive lyrics, the song encourages listeners to turn to God as their refuge and find peace in His loving embrace. Asbury sings of the Father’s house as a place of safety, where we can find healing, forgiveness, and acceptance. The song’s chorus is particularly powerful, declaring that in the Father’s house, there is always room for us and that we are never too far gone to return to Him. “The Father’s House” is a beautiful reminder of God’s unconditional love for us and the hope we can find in Him.

9. Anchor of Peace – North Point Worship

“Anchor of Peace” is a powerful worship song by North Point Worship that speaks of finding hope and refuge in God’s unchanging love. The song’s soaring melody and heartfelt lyrics declare that even in the midst of chaos and uncertainty, we can find peace and security in God’s unshakeable promises. The chorus proclaims the reassuring truth that God is our anchor in the storms of life, and His love is the constant we can always rely on. “Anchor of Peace” is a beautiful reminder of the hope and comfort that comes from placing our trust in God, and a call to worship Him through every season of life.

10. Ceasefire – for KING & COUNTRY

“Ceasefire” is a song by the Australian Christian pop duo for KING & COUNTRY. The song is a powerful anthem for peace, urging listeners to put aside their differences and come together in unity. The lyrics speak of the need to end the wars and conflicts that divide us, and to find common ground through love and understanding. The melody is both catchy and moving, with soaring vocals and stirring instrumentation that create a sense of urgency and hope. “Ceasefire” is a call to action for all those who believe in the power of peace and the importance of compassion and empathy in our world today.

11. Lord of My Life – Matt Maher

“Lord of My Life” is a heartfelt and introspective song by Christian musician Matt Maher. With its introspective lyrics and stripped-down acoustic arrangement, the song invites listeners to surrender their lives to God and trust in His plan. Maher’s gentle vocals and simple melody create a sense of peace and calm, reminding us of the importance of slowing down and connecting with God. The song’s chorus is particularly powerful, declaring that God is the Lord of our lives and that we can find our purpose and meaning in Him. Overall, “Lord of My Life” is a beautiful and sincere prayer of surrender that encourages us to trust in God’s goodness and love.

12. Waymaker – Michael W. Smith

“Waymaker” is a powerful Christian song by Michael W. Smith that speaks of God’s unchanging character and His ability to make a way through the darkest of circumstances. The song features Smith’s heartfelt vocals and a soaring chorus that declares the truth that God is a miracle worker, even when we cannot see the way ahead. “Waymaker” has become a beloved anthem of faith and hope, inspiring listeners around the world to trust in God’s goodness and power to transform our lives. The song’s uplifting message and powerful melody make it a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences of all ages.

13. Not Today- Hillsong United

“Not Today” is a powerful Christian worship song by Hillsong United. The song speaks to the struggle we all face against darkness, doubt, and despair, and the need to put our trust in God to overcome those obstacles. The lyrics remind us that we are not alone in our struggles, and that through faith in Christ, we can find the strength and courage to face any challenge. The music is upbeat and energetic, with catchy melodies and powerful vocals that inspire listeners to sing along and declare their faith. “Not Today” is a passionate declaration of hope and victory, reminding us that with God on our side, we can overcome anything.

14. God Only Knows- For King & Country

“God Only Knows” is a poignant and introspective song by Christian pop duo For King & Country. With its haunting melody and vulnerable lyrics, the song speaks to the struggles of mental health and the importance of seeking help and support. The duo sings of feeling lost, alone, and trapped in our own minds, but ultimately finding hope in the love and grace of God. The song’s chorus is particularly moving, declaring that even when we feel broken and unworthy, God knows and loves us unconditionally. “God Only Knows” is a powerful reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the hope we can find in God’s love.

15. Peace Be Still – Hope Darst

“Peace Be Still” is a powerful worship song by Christian artist Hope Darst. The song speaks to the anxieties and fears we all face in life, and the comfort and peace that can be found in the presence of God. The lyrics convey a message of trust and surrender, reminding us that we can find rest and refuge in God’s loving arms. The music is both uplifting and soothing, with beautiful harmonies and a gentle melody that create a sense of calm and reassurance. “Peace Be Still” is a reminder that no matter what we face in life, we can find peace and hope through faith in God.

16. Control – For King & Country

“Control” is a stirring Christian song by For King & Country that speaks to the struggle of letting go and trusting God’s plan for our lives. The song’s haunting melody and introspective lyrics express the pain of feeling out of control and the need for surrender to God’s will. The chorus declares the freeing truth that God is in control, and we can trust Him to guide us through life’s challenges. “Control” is a moving reminder of the power of faith and a call to let go of our fears and anxieties, and trust in the love and grace of God.

17. I Will Fear No More – The Afters

“I Will Fear No More” is a Christian pop song by The Afters. The song speaks to the fears and doubts we all face in life, and the need to trust in God’s love and faithfulness to overcome them. The lyrics are a powerful declaration of faith, reminding us that we can find strength and courage in the presence of God. The music is both catchy and inspiring, with upbeat rhythms and soaring vocals that create a sense of optimism and hope. “I Will Fear No More” is a reminder that through faith and trust in God, we can overcome our fears and live with confidence and peace.

18. Rescue- Lauren Daigle

“Rescue” is a soulful and emotional song by Christian singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle. With its powerful vocals and moving lyrics, the song speaks to the struggles of feeling lost and alone and the hope we can find in God’s love. Daigle sings of feeling overwhelmed by the challenges of life but finding comfort and solace in the arms of God. The song’s chorus is particularly moving, declaring that God will never let us go and that He is always there to rescue us. “Rescue” is a beautiful reminder of the power of God’s love and the hope we can find in Him in our darkest moments.

19. You’re Gonna Be Okay – Jenn Johnson

“You’re Gonna Be Okay” is a heartening Christian song by Jenn Johnson that speaks to the struggles of life and the need for hope and comfort in difficult times. The song’s uplifting melody and encouraging lyrics express the love and care of God in the midst of pain and uncertainty. The chorus declares the reassuring truth that God is with us through every trial, and we can trust in His goodness and faithfulness. “You’re Gonna Be Okay” is a beautiful reminder that we are never alone, and God’s love can carry us through the storms of life with hope and peace.

20. No Longer Slaves – Jonathan David and Melissa Helser, Bethel Music

“No Longer Slaves” is a Christian worship song by Jonathan David and Melissa Helser, performed as part of Bethel Music. The song speaks to the transformative power of God’s love, reminding us that through faith in Christ, we are no longer bound by fear or shame. The lyrics are a powerful declaration of freedom, affirming that we are children of God and heirs to His promises. The music is both stirring and uplifting, with passionate vocals and soaring instrumentation that create a sense of joy and celebration. “No Longer Slaves” is a reminder that through God’s grace, we can live with confidence and courage, free from the chains of our past.