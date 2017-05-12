LeToya Luckett Stuns On Cover Of Vulkan Magazine

With her new album Back 2 Life out today (May 12th), LeToya Luckett is certainly back to life herself as she looks fabulous on the cover of Vulkan online magazine. In the issue, the singer-songwriter/actress talks new album, her highly-anticipated role as Dionne Warwick in the forthcoming biopic, beauty advice, and more.

About the album’s title, Luckett says it reflects how she feels about where she is in her life right now. “Back 2 Life means back to what makes me fulfilled; back to what feeds me, fuels me, and doing what’s best for me,” she said. “I’m in that space now. I feel like I’m coming into my own. I’m more confident than I’ve ever been and I’m not afraid. I’m also open and ready to share more with the rest of the world.”

About preparing for the starring role in the upcoming Dionne Warwick biopic, Luckett says she’s in contact with the legend to gather all the nuances of her life to best play her. “I’m calling her and getting advice directly. I’m blessed to be able to do that and learn from her. I’m learning from her even outside of this one experience. I’m learning from her as an African-American woman who did it when it was probably the hardest to break through. I’m learning from her as a musician, actress, and creative….She handpicked me for this role because she saw something in me.”

LeToya looks stunning in the photo spread shot by Cesar Balcazar. In the shots, she sports a blunt bob and is styled by Brendon Alexander in chic black and white fashions.



