Chris Brown Reveals Tracklist For Lengthy Double Disc Album ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon’

Chris Brown is almost done with his next album Heartbreak on a Full Moon, and it’s a doozy! He recently revealed that the project is a “double album” and features a beefy 40 songs! He recently posted a preview of the tracklist in a photo of a handwritten note on Twitter.

Per the 27-year-old star’s Twitter post, the only familiar joints on the list are “Party” featuring Usher and Gucci Mane, as well as “Privacy.” As Brown teases his new LP, he’s also on tour with Fabolous, French Montana, Kap G and O.T. Genasis on his Party Tour, which will wrap up later this month on May 23 in Los Angeles.

Take a look at the tracklist for Breezy’s upcoming double album below:

Disc 1

1. “Lost and Found”

2. “Tempo”

3. “Confidence”

4. “Privacy”

5. “Juicy Booty”

6. “Tough Love”

7. “Paradise”

8. “Covered In You”

9. “Party” Feat. Gucci Mane and Usher

10. “Even”

11. “Roses”

12. “Pull Up”

13. “Heartbreak on a Full Moon”

14. “Hurt The Same”

15. “Tell Me What 2 Do”

16. “I Love Her”

17. “You Like”

18. “This Ain’t”

19. “Sip”

20. “Stranger”

Disc 2

21. “Summer Breeze”

22. “Enemy”

23. “Reddi Whip”

24. “I Pour Down”

25. “Hope You Do”

26. “No Exit”

27. “This Way”

28. “Frustrated”

29. “Bite My Tongue”

30. “Daylight Savings”

31. Handle It”

32. “Otha Niggas”

33. “Nowhere”

34. “Secret”

35. “All In”

36. “Only For Me”

37. “Yellow Tape”

38. “Questions”

39. “Emotions”

40. “Last All Night”