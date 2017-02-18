Chris Brown Taps a Gang of Rappers For “The Party Tour”

Chris Brown will be hitting the road with his hip-hop friends in the near future. The Grammy-winning R&B singer announced the “The Party Tour” with a rap heavyweight lineup that includes 50 Cent, French Montana, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, Kap G, and Casanova.

“DATES COMING ASAP!!!! Whens the last time you’ve been to a show/concert and have actually been entertained??? WE COMING,” Brown confirmed on Twitter.

The upcoming trek will support Brown’s top 10 single “Party,” while featuring music from his extensive catalog. The record will appear on his forthcoming eighth studio album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, due this year.

Brown’s last tour, 2015’s One Hell of a Nite, was also rap heavy. The trek featured French Montana, Migos, Fetty Wap, Kid Ink, and R&B singer Omarion.

Brown is expected to fight nemesis Soulja Boy next month in a celebrity boxing match.