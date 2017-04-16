Chris Brown – Privacy

Chris Brown sets the casino on fire in the new music video for his latest single, “Privacy.”

After pulling up on the premises in a white Lamborghini while rocking a glimmering gold jacket, leg-hugging stonewashed jeans, and blond hair, the Grammy winner and several scantily-clad female dancers carry out some erotic dance moves. Brown later changes into an MJ-style outfit (black and white striped button down, black tie, jeans and fedora hat) as he showed off his solo skills.

After showcasing his moves, Brown is transported back to a hotel elevator where he’s finally landed the one girl he’s been eying. The two walk out an elevator, holding hands with the look of something steamy between them in the shortcoming.

“Privacy” is the third single off Brown’s forthcoming album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, slated for release this year. He is currently on The Party Tour, which is set to continue through May 23 in Los Angeles.

Check out “Privacy” below.