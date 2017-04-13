TLC – Way Back Feat. Snoop Dogg

Following the announcement of their upcoming album’s release date, TLC gets the fire going by dropping the project’s lead single “Way Back,” featuring legendary rapper Snoop Dogg.

“It’s been a long, long time coming,” member T-Boz declares as she kicks off the mellow, bombastic record. Those lyrics will definitely bring a sense of calmness to fans, who have been waiting a long time for the Kickstarter-funded LP.

A music video is slated for filming later this month.

Tionne and Chilli’s final album, currently untitled and funded by fans on Kickstarter, is scheduled to arrive on June 30th.

This summer, TLC will also join the “I Love The 90s ” Tour along with Montell Jordan, Blackstreet, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, C+C Music Factory With Freedom Williams and SNAP.