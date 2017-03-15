TLC Joins “I Love the 90’s – The Party Continues Tour” With Blackstreet, Montell Jordan, and More

Along with their forthcoming Kickstarter-funded final album, TLC will also make their return to the stage by joining the star-studded “I Love the 90’s – The Party Continues Tour.” The trek will kick off on Jul 7, 2017, in Everett, WA and make stops in cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, and New Orleans before wrapping on Sep 16, 2017 in Chicago, IL.

The legendary R&B group joins a revolving lineup of iconic 90’s artists including Blackstreet, Montell Jordan, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, C+C Music Factory With Freedom Williams and SNAP!

“We’re so excited to get back on the road this summer and give our fans some new TLC music along with our original hits,” said T-Boz and Chilli. “Being able to headline this tour with our friends and peers from the ’90s is SO AMAZING!”

Fans can expect to hear TLC’s chart-topping hits like “Creep,” “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” and “Unpretty,” as well as songs from their much-anticipated forthcoming album. Fans will also be privy to other hits like “O.P.P,” “Hip Hop Hooray,” “No Diggity,” “Just a Friend,” “This Is How We Do It,” ”I Swear,” “Things That Make You Go Hmmmm….” and more during a fun-filled night out that doubles as an arena-sized dance party.

See current tour dates below: Tickets on-sale beginning Friday, March 24th

Fri, Jul 7, 2017 – Everett, WA – The XFINITY Arena at Everett

Sat, Jul 8, 2017 – Abbotsford, BC, Canada – Abbotsford Centre

Fri, Jul 14, 2017 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Sat, Jul 15, 2017 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sun, Jul 16, 2017 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Fri, Jul 21, 2017 – Las Vegas, NV – Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Sat, Jul 22, 2017 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sun, Jul 23, 2017 – Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheater – Casino Del Sol Resort

Fri, Jul 28, 2017 – Cedar Park, TX – HEB Center at Cedar Park

Sat, Jul 29, 2017 – Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Sun, Jul 30, 2017 – Houston, TX – NRG Arena

Wed, Aug 2, 2017 – Mount Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino

Fri, Aug 4, 2017 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

Sat, Aug 5, 2017 – Maplewood, MN – Myth Live Event Center (Outdoors)

Sun, Aug 6, 2017 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tue, Aug 8, 2017 – Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavilion

Thu, Aug 10, 2017 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater

Fri, Aug 11, 2017 – Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Sat, Aug 12, 2017 – Anderson, IN – Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

Fri, Aug 25, 2017 – Essex Junction, VT – Champlain Valley Fair

Sat, Aug 26, 2017 – Big Flats, NY – Tag’s Summer Soundstage

Sun, Aug 27, 2017 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

Fri, Sep 1, 2017 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Sat, Sep 2, 2017 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun, Sep 3, 2017 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

Fri, Sep 8, 2017 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center

Sat, Sep 9, 2017 – Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

Sun, Sep 10, 2017 – New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 – St. Charles, MO – The Family Arena

Sat, Sep 16, 2017 – Chicago, IL – Ravinia Festival