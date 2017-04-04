In February, TLC’s manager Bill Diggins announced that “the end of June” will see the release of Tionne and Chilli’s final album which was funded by fans on Kickstarter. Now there’s an official date:

June 30th!

The announcement was made by Diggins on their Kickstarter page, where he also revealed that Tionne and Chilli have been working day and night on the project. He also revealed there’s a video and photo shoot scheduled for April 18th, 19th, and 20th, and that their looking for the fans’ help in choosing a title for the album.

“ONE MORE THING….. We need your help…,” he wrote. “Let’s hear your suggestions for the album title! Tionne and Chilli are still undecided so looking to you for inspiration. Thank you for being there for TLC.”

This summer, TLC will also join the “I Love The 90s ” Tour along with Montell Jordan, Blackstreet, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, C+C Music Factory With Freedom Williams and SNAP.

Are you ready for TLC’s return?