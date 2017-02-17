Al B. Sure! And His Son Quincy Collab On ‘I Can Tell You (Night And Day 2.0)’

Al B. Sure!’s 1988 hit “Nite and Day” gets a rebirth as a collab between him and his son, “Star” actor Quincy, called “I Can Tell You (Nite and Day 2.0).”

Together, they refreshed the song to make it modern but kept the same essence of the original. “I didn’t want to devalue the beauty that is, was, and always will be in (the original),” Quincy tells Billboard. “I’m not trying to present this as the new ‘Nite and Day.'”

The collaboration comes as a celebration of sorts for Quincy and Sure, who had an estranged relationship for a while.“Me and my dad, our communication level started to increase,” said Quincy, who was adopted by Sean “Puffy” Combs. “I kind of surprised him with [the remake]. I didn’t talk to him about it like ‘This is what I wanna do.’ I just wanted to put my all into it and almost surprised him with it — like ‘Hey, let’s hang out. Let’s go in the studio, I want you to hear some stuff.’”

“I Can Tell You (Nite and Day 2.0).” is found on Quincy’s new album, This Is For You, which was released on Valentine’s Day.

