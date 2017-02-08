Rihanna slays (once again) in her latest photoshoot: the March 2017 issue of Harper’s Bazaar in which she channels the late female pilot Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

The spread is styled by longtime Rihanna collaborator Mel Ottenberg and features her wearing modern interpretations of Amelia Earhart looks. The spread is paired with an essay Earhart originally wrote for the magazine in 1929, on “how to fly fashionably.”

“There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer,” Rihanna writes about the shoot. “Amelia Earhart was such a dynamic force in her industry, setting multiple aviation records in her time. So it was a no-brainer for me to team up with Harper’s Bazaar in honor of a woman who held her own with the big boys.”

The March 2017 issue of Harper’s BAZAAR will be available on newsstands February 21.

