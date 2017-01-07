R&B Moments From President Barack Obama’s Farewell Party at The White House

R&B singers Solange, Kelly Rowland, Jill Scott, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, and Usher were amongst the many entertainers invited to President Barack Obama’s farewell party at the White House on Friday (Jan. 7).

Guests were prohibited from filming inside the party, but that didn’t stop a few of them from taking to Instagram to share moments about the bash.

Obama’s last day as America’s President will be January 20th when President-Elect Donald J Trump will succeed him. His farewell speech will go down on Tuesday night in Chicago.

Many of the attending artists remained incognito but a few shared their excitement, and we have them for you…Just hit next.

