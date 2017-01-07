R&B Moments From President Barack Obama’s Farewell Party at The White House

Photos

by Singersroom ago 0

via barackobama/Instagram

via barackobama/Instagram

Prev1 of 6
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
via barackobama/Instagram
via barackobama/Instagram

R&B singers Solange, Kelly Rowland, Jill Scott, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, and Usher were amongst the many entertainers invited to President Barack Obama’s farewell party at the White House on Friday (Jan. 7).

Guests were prohibited from filming inside the party, but that didn’t stop a few of them from taking to Instagram to share moments about the bash.

Obama’s last day as America’s President will be January 20th when President-Elect Donald J Trump will succeed him. His farewell speech will go down on Tuesday night in Chicago.

Many of the attending artists remained incognito but a few shared their excitement, and we have them for you…Just hit next.

WE WILL TRUELY MISS OUR PRESIDENT!

Prev1 of 6
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Related posts:

  1. Top 20 Best R&B Albums of 2016 Presented By Singersroom
  2. Solange, John Legend, Diana Ross & More Slated For 2017 ESSENCE Fest
  3. Top 50 Best R&B Songs of 2016: Rihanna and Chris Brown Leads The Charge
  4. Top 10 Freaky R&B Songs of the Past Decade (2005-2015)

Around The Web

Related posts