Johnny Cash wasn’t just a country music legend—he was a storyteller, a rebel, and a voice for the outlaws, the downtrodden, and the dreamers. With his deep, commanding voice and signature boom-chicka-boom rhythm, Cash carved out a legacy that transcended genres, influencing rock, folk, and even alternative music. From haunting prison ballads to fiery love songs, his music captured raw emotion and real-life struggles, making him one of the most enduring and beloved artists of all time.

But what are the songs that truly define the Man in Black? The ones that shaped his career and left an unforgettable mark on music history? In this list, we’re counting down the top 10 most popular Johnny Cash songs of all time—the tracks that made audiences cheer, cry, and sing along for generations. Whether it’s the rebellious energy of Folsom Prison Blues, the tender devotion of I Walk the Line, or the heartbreaking introspection of Hurt, these songs showcase the depth and power of Cash’s artistry.

So grab your guitar, put on your black coat, and get ready to take a journey through the greatest hits of a true music icon. These are the songs that made Johnny Cash a legend.

1. “I Walk the Line” (1956)

Johnny Cash’s “I Walk the Line” was more than just a hit—it was a defining moment in country music. Released in 1956, this song showcased Cash’s signature deep voice and his ability to craft a simple yet powerful melody. The song was a heartfelt pledge of loyalty to his first wife, Vivian Liberto, written as a promise to stay faithful despite the temptations of life on the road. One of its most distinctive features was its “boom-chicka-boom” rhythm, which Cash achieved by threading a piece of paper through his guitar strings, giving it a percussive, train-like sound. The song’s unconventional chord changes and almost spoken-word vocal style set it apart from other country ballads of the era. It became an instant classic, topping the country charts and marking the beginning of Cash’s legendary career. Over the years, “I Walk the Line” has remained one of his most recognizable songs, often cited as a testament to his raw honesty and unique musical style. It wasn’t just a love song—it was an anthem of commitment, self-discipline, and the struggle to stay true to one’s values.

2. “Ring of Fire” (1963)

Few songs in country music are as instantly recognizable as “Ring of Fire.” Written by June Carter and Merle Kilgore, the song found its true home in Johnny Cash’s hands when he recorded it in 1963. Inspired by the overwhelming power of love—particularly June’s feelings for Cash—the lyrics describe an all-consuming passion, likened to falling into a “burning ring of fire.” But what truly set this song apart was Cash’s bold decision to add a mariachi-style brass section, an unconventional move for country music at the time. The fiery horns, combined with Cash’s rich, baritone vocals, gave the song an almost hypnotic quality. “Ring of Fire” became one of Cash’s biggest hits, spending seven weeks at No. 1 on the country charts. It was a song that redefined his sound, blending traditional country with a more dramatic and cinematic feel. Today, it remains one of his most celebrated recordings, proving that Cash was never afraid to push boundaries and take risks in his music.

3. “Folsom Prison Blues” (1955)

“Folsom Prison Blues” is the song that first established Johnny Cash’s “outlaw” persona. Inspired by a 1951 crime film, Cash wrote the song as a tale of regret and longing, sung from the perspective of a prisoner watching life pass him by. Released in 1955, it featured his signature “freight train” rhythm and one of the most infamous lines in country music history: “I shot a man in Reno just to watch him die.” That dark and chilling lyric added an edge to the song, making it unforgettable. But it was the live performance at Folsom Prison in 1968 that turned “Folsom Prison Blues” into something legendary. As Cash sang the words to an audience of inmates, their cheers and whistles added an electrifying energy that transformed the song into a defiant anthem of rebellion and redemption. That live version became an even bigger hit than the original, reinforcing Cash’s deep connection with those who felt like outsiders. Whether in the studio or behind prison walls, “Folsom Prison Blues” captured Cash’s ability to tell stories that felt raw, real, and deeply human.

4. “Hurt” (2002)

Johnny Cash’s 2002 cover of “Hurt” is one of the most heartbreaking performances in music history. Originally written and recorded by Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, the song was transformed into something deeply personal in Cash’s hands. With his aging, fragile voice and the song’s stripped-down acoustic arrangement, Cash turned “Hurt” into a painful reflection on his own life, regrets, and mortality. The lyrics, already heavy with sorrow, took on new weight as Cash, who was in declining health, seemed to be saying goodbye to the world. The accompanying music video, filled with old footage of his life and career, made the song even more devastating, leaving an unforgettable mark on anyone who watched it. Even Reznor himself admitted that after hearing Cash’s version, the song no longer felt like his own. “Hurt” became one of the final, defining moments of Cash’s career, proving that even in his final years, his voice could still reach deep into the soul and leave a lasting impact.

5. “Man in Black” (1971)

If Johnny Cash had a personal anthem, “Man in Black” was it. Released in 1971, the song was a direct explanation of why he always dressed in black—a color he wore as a symbol of solidarity with the poor, the oppressed, and the imprisoned. Cash used the lyrics to call out social injustices, singing, “I wear the black for the poor and the beaten down, livin’ in the hopeless, hungry side of town.” The song was stripped down and raw, much like Cash himself, making its message feel all the more powerful. Unlike many country artists of his time, Cash wasn’t afraid to take a stand, and “Man in Black” became a lasting statement of his rebellious spirit and compassion. Even today, the song remains an anthem for those who feel unheard, a reminder that music can be a force for change.

6. “A Boy Named Sue” (1969)

Johnny Cash’s “A Boy Named Sue” is one of the most entertaining and unconventional hits of his career. Written by the legendary Shel Silverstein, the song tells the story of a man who tracks down his father to get revenge for giving him a girl’s name. What follows is a rough-and-tumble fight, only for the father to explain that the name was meant to toughen him up. The humor, wordplay, and storytelling made “A Boy Named Sue” an instant hit when Cash performed it live at San Quentin Prison in 1969. His playful delivery, mixed with the inmates’ rowdy reactions, turned the performance into something unforgettable. The song was an unexpected smash, reaching No. 1 on the country charts and crossing over into pop success. It remains one of the most unique and beloved songs in Cash’s catalog, showcasing his ability to bring humor and storytelling together in a way that few other artists could.

7. “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” (1970)

“Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” is one of the most evocative and melancholic songs Johnny Cash ever recorded. Written by Kris Kristofferson, the song paints a picture of a man wandering through a quiet Sunday morning, feeling the weight of loneliness, regret, and a lingering hangover. Cash’s deep, weary voice added an extra layer of realism to the lyrics, making them feel even more poignant. When he performed the song on The Johnny Cash Show, he refused to censor the line, “Wishing, Lord, that I was stoned,” a move that only added to its authenticity. The song became a hit, proving that Cash could take a simple story and turn it into something deeply moving.

8. “Jackson” (1967)

A fiery, playful duet between Johnny Cash and June Carter, “Jackson” tells the story of a couple whose love has lost its spark. The husband dreams of running off to Jackson, Mississippi, while his wife mocks him, knowing he won’t find the excitement he’s looking for. The chemistry between Cash and Carter is what makes this song shine, as they trade verses with energy and wit. Released in 1967, “Jackson” became one of their most celebrated collaborations, earning them a Grammy and securing their place as one of country music’s greatest duos.

9. “Ghost Riders in the Sky” (1979)

A haunting cowboy ballad with a supernatural twist, “Ghost Riders in the Sky” was recorded by Johnny Cash in 1979. Originally written by Stan Jones in 1948, the song tells the eerie tale of cursed cowboys chasing phantom cattle across the sky. Cash’s deep, commanding voice enhances the song’s ghostly atmosphere, making it one of the most memorable renditions of this Western classic. The song’s apocalyptic imagery and galloping rhythm evoke a sense of both awe and dread, cementing it as one of Cash’s most dramatic recordings.

10. “Get Rhythm” (1956)

One of Johnny Cash’s earliest and most upbeat songs, “Get Rhythm” was released in 1956 as the B-side to “I Walk the Line.” The song is an energetic, feel-good tune about a shoeshine boy who finds joy in his work despite life’s hardships. With its infectious rhythm and optimistic message, the song captures Cash’s ability to turn simple stories into compelling music. Though it was initially overshadowed by “I Walk the Line,” it later gained recognition as a classic, especially when re-released as a single in 1969.