Bob Dylan is more than just a musician—he’s a cultural icon, a poet, and a storyteller whose words have shaped generations. With a career spanning over six decades, Dylan has crafted some of the most influential and enduring songs in modern music. From the protest anthems of the 1960s to deeply personal ballads and electrifying rock classics, his music has inspired countless artists and remains as relevant today as when it was first recorded.

But with such an extensive catalog, which of his songs stand out as the most iconic? Which tracks have left the biggest mark on music history and continue to captivate listeners around the world?

In this list, we’ll dive into the top 10 most popular Bob Dylan songs of all time—the ones that defined movements, changed the sound of rock and folk music, and cemented Dylan’s legacy as one of the greatest songwriters of all time. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just discovering his genius, these songs are essential listening.

Get ready to revisit the anthems, the poetry, and the raw emotion of Bob Dylan’s most legendary tracks. Let’s count down the songs that made him a legend. 🎶

1. Like a Rolling Stone (1965)

With its six-minute runtime and biting lyrics, Like a Rolling Stone shattered the boundaries of what a rock song could be. Released in 1965 as the lead single from Highway 61 Revisited, it marked Bob Dylan’s full transformation from folk singer to rock icon. The song’s raw energy, propelled by Al Kooper’s unforgettable organ riff, created an electrifying sound unlike anything before it. Dylan’s sneering vocal delivery, especially the repeated refrain “How does it feel?”, captured a sense of disillusionment and freedom, speaking to those who had lost their way in a rapidly changing world. Initially dismissed by Columbia Records for its length and unconventional structure, the song defied expectations, becoming one of the most celebrated recordings in rock history. Its impact was immediate and long-lasting, influencing countless musicians and redefining songwriting itself.

2. Blowin’ in the Wind (1963)

Few songs have achieved the cultural significance of Blowin’ in the Wind. Released in 1963 on The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, this folk anthem posed profound, open-ended questions about war, freedom, and human rights. With its deceptively simple lyrics and haunting melody, it became a rallying cry for the civil rights movement, embraced by activists as a call for justice. The song’s universal themes allowed it to transcend its time, resonating with every generation since its release. Though Dylan’s original recording is deeply moving, it was Peter, Paul and Mary’s cover that propelled it to mainstream success. Yet, no matter how many artists have reinterpreted it, Dylan’s poetic vision remains at its core, ensuring that its message remains just as relevant today as it was in the turbulent 1960s.

3. The Times They Are A-Changin’ (1964)

From the very first strum, The Times They Are A-Changin’ declares itself as a song of transformation. Released in 1964, it was written as both a warning and an invitation, urging listeners—especially those in power—to recognize the shifting tides of history. Drawing from traditional folk ballads, Dylan crafted verses that feel almost biblical in their scope, addressing politicians, parents, and skeptics alike. With lines like “For the loser now will be later to win”, the song became an anthem for protest movements and social change. It captured the spirit of the 1960s with remarkable foresight, and its words continue to resonate in times of political and cultural upheaval. Decades later, its message remains as urgent as ever, a timeless reminder that progress is inevitable.

4. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (1973)

A song of quiet devastation, Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door was written for the 1973 film Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid, yet its influence far outgrew its cinematic roots. With its sparse, mournful lyrics, the song tells the story of a dying lawman, but its themes of mortality and resignation have given it a life of its own. The simplicity of its structure—just a few verses and a haunting melody—makes it one of Dylan’s most emotionally powerful compositions. Over the years, it has been covered by numerous artists, with Eric Clapton and Guns N’ Roses offering some of the most famous interpretations. Each version has carried the song’s weight of sorrow, ensuring that it remains one of Dylan’s most enduring works.

5. Tangled Up in Blue (1975)

A masterpiece of storytelling, Tangled Up in Blue is the opening track of Dylan’s 1975 album Blood on the Tracks—one of his most deeply personal records. The song weaves a fragmented narrative of love and loss, shifting perspectives and timelines in a way that feels both intimate and universal. Dylan himself has constantly revised its lyrics in live performances, making it one of his most fluid and evolving works. The imagery is vivid, the emotions raw, and the sense of longing palpable. It stands as a testament to Dylan’s unparalleled ability to blend poetic ambiguity with deeply felt human experiences, making it one of his most beloved songs.

6. Hurricane (1975)

One of Dylan’s most politically charged songs, Hurricane is an eight-minute epic that tells the true story of Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, a boxer wrongfully convicted of murder. Released in 1975 on Desire, the song unfolds like a cinematic narrative, exposing racial injustice with unflinching urgency. Accompanied by a dramatic violin-driven arrangement, Dylan delivers a searing indictment of corruption and prejudice in the American justice system. The song played a key role in bringing Carter’s case to public attention, demonstrating music’s power as a tool for activism. Even today, Hurricane remains a gripping example of protest music at its most compelling.

7. All Along the Watchtower (1967)

A song shrouded in mystery and apocalyptic imagery, All Along the Watchtower first appeared on Dylan’s 1967 album John Wesley Harding. Featuring cryptic exchanges between a joker and a thief, the song carries a haunting sense of foreboding. Though Dylan’s original version is stark and understated, it was Jimi Hendrix’s electrifying 1968 cover that catapulted the song into rock legend. Dylan himself praised Hendrix’s version, later adopting some of its intensity in his own performances. The song’s themes of upheaval, uncertainty, and impending change continue to captivate listeners and inspire interpretation, making it one of Dylan’s most studied and performed works.

8. Mr. Tambourine Man (1965)

Drifting between dream and reality, Mr. Tambourine Man is one of Dylan’s most mesmerizing songs. Released in 1965 on Bringing It All Back Home, it unfolds like a surreal journey into another world, filled with vivid and poetic imagery. Some interpret it as a reflection on artistic inspiration, while others see traces of psychedelic influence. Whatever the meaning, the song’s hypnotic melody and rich lyricism have made it one of Dylan’s most cherished compositions. While The Byrds’ electrified cover turned it into a folk-rock hit, Dylan’s original acoustic rendition remains a spellbinding experience, inviting listeners into its swirling dreamscape.

9. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right (1963)

A perfect blend of heartbreak and wry humor, Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right is one of Dylan’s most poignant breakup songs. Released in 1963 on The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, the song finds him saying goodbye to a failed relationship, not with bitterness, but with a resigned shrug. Its intricate fingerpicking, influenced by folk guitarist Paul Clayton, adds to its melancholic charm. Dylan’s lyrics—both sorrowful and sharp—capture the sting of lost love with remarkable simplicity and grace. It’s a song that feels deeply personal, yet universally relatable, making it one of his most enduring folk classics.

10. Forever Young (1974)

Few songs capture a wish for love, wisdom, and resilience as beautifully as Forever Young. Released in 1974 on Planet Waves, it was originally written as a heartfelt blessing for Dylan’s son. The song exists in two versions—one slow and reflective, the other more upbeat—both carrying the same profound sentiment. Though deeply personal in origin, its message of hope and encouragement has made it an anthem for generations. Whether played at graduations, farewells, or moments of reflection, Forever Young remains one of Dylan’s most touching and timeless compositions, a song that continues to inspire across the years.