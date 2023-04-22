Michael Jackson was one of the most iconic and influential pop artists of all time. Over the course of his career, he produced a staggering number of hit songs that continue to captivate and inspire fans around the world. From the Motown classics of his early years to the groundbreaking pop hits of the 1980s and beyond, Jackson’s music remains a testament to his talent, creativity, and sheer star power. In this article, we will explore the top 10 best Michael Jackson songs of all time. These are the songs that have defined his legacy and continue to be celebrated by fans and critics alike. From the timeless Motown pop of “I Want You Back” to the socially conscious anthem “Black or White” and the genre-defining classic “Thriller,” each of these songs represents a distinct facet of Jackson’s remarkable career. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to his music, this list is a must-read for anyone who wants to appreciate the artistry and influence of the King of Pop.

1. Smooth Criminal

“Smooth Criminal” by Michael Jackson is a thrilling pop song that showcases the King of Pop’s signature dance moves and vocal style. Released in 1988, the song features a catchy beat and a distinctive bassline that immediately grabs the listener’s attention. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who has been attacked by a smooth-talking criminal, and Jackson’s urgent vocals convey a sense of danger and urgency. The song’s music video, which features Jackson performing a gravity-defying lean and a synchronized dance routine with his backup dancers, has become iconic in pop culture. “Smooth Criminal” is a testament to Jackson’s ability to create pop songs that are both catchy and meaningful, and it remains one of his most beloved tracks to this day.

2. I’ll Be There

“I’ll Be There” is a soulful ballad by Michael Jackson, originally released in 1970 as a single by The Jackson 5. The song features Jackson’s soaring vocals and a stirring melody that tugs at the heartstrings. The lyrics express a deep commitment to a loved one, with Jackson promising to always be there to offer comfort and support. The song’s simple but powerful message has resonated with generations of listeners, and it remains a classic example of Jackson’s ability to convey emotion through music. With its lush orchestration and heartfelt lyrics, “I’ll Be There” is a timeless tribute to the enduring power of love.

3. Dirty Diana

“Dirty Diana” is a hard-hitting rock song by Michael Jackson, released in 1988 as a single from the album “Bad”. The song’s driving guitar riffs and pounding drums create a sense of urgency and intensity, while Jackson’s fierce vocals express a mix of desire and danger. The lyrics tell the story of a seductive woman who tempts Jackson away from his love, and the song’s chorus, with its repeated plea to “save me”, adds a touch of vulnerability to the mix. The song’s music video, which features Jackson performing in a gritty club setting, underscores the edgy tone of the song. With its raw energy and provocative lyrics, “Dirty Diana” is a standout track in Jackson’s catalog.

4. Black Or White

“Black or White” is a socially conscious pop song by Michael Jackson, released in 1991 as the lead single from the album “Dangerous”. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus mask a serious message about racial equality and acceptance. Jackson’s lyrics urge listeners to look beyond skin color and focus on what unites us as human beings. The song’s music video, which features a multicultural cast of dancers and cutting-edge special effects, was praised for its innovative visuals and bold message. “Black or White” remains a powerful reminder of Jackson’s commitment to social justice and his belief in the power of music to unite people from all walks of life.

5. Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough

“Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” is a disco-infused pop song by Michael Jackson, released in 1979 as the lead single from the album “Off the Wall”. The song’s infectious beat and catchy chorus invite the listener to dance and sing along, while Jackson’s exuberant vocals convey a sense of joy and abandon. The lyrics encourage listeners to let loose and enjoy the moment, urging them to keep dancing until they can’t dance anymore. The song’s lush orchestration, with its funky bassline and soaring horns, adds to the festive atmosphere. With its irresistible groove and feel-good lyrics, “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” is a timeless example of Jackson’s ability to create pop songs that are both fun and uplifting.

6. Beat It

“Beat It” is a classic rock-infused pop song by Michael Jackson, released in 1983 as the third single from the album “Thriller”. The song’s iconic guitar riff, played by Eddie Van Halen, is instantly recognizable, and the powerful beat and catchy chorus make it impossible to resist. The lyrics tell the story of a street fight and urge listeners to walk away from violence and confrontation. The song’s music video, which features Jackson leading rival gangs in a choreographed dance sequence, has become a cultural touchstone. With its hard-edged sound and powerful message, “Beat It” is a testament to Jackson’s ability to combine social commentary with commercial appeal.

7. Rock With You

“Rock With You” is a sleek and funky disco-pop song by Michael Jackson, released in 1979 as the second single from the album “Off the Wall”. The song’s smooth vocals and irresistible groove invite the listener to hit the dance floor and get lost in the music. The lyrics express a simple but potent message of romantic attraction, with Jackson urging his lover to let go and “rock with” him. The song’s shimmering production, with its lush strings and pulsing rhythm section, perfectly captures the disco era’s glamour and decadence. With its timeless appeal and universal message of love and dancing, “Rock With You” remains a classic of the genre.

8. I Want You Back

“I Want You Back” is a Motown classic by The Jackson 5, released in 1969 as the group’s debut single. The song’s effervescent melody, catchy chorus, and joyous vocals made it an instant hit, reaching number one on the charts and launching the Jacksons’ career. The lyrics express a simple but powerful message of love and longing, with Jackson pleading with his former lover to come back to him. The song’s sparkling production, with its soaring strings and punchy horns, perfectly captures the Motown sound’s upbeat energy and optimism. With its timeless appeal and universal message of heartbreak and redemption, “I Want You Back” remains one of the most beloved pop songs of all time.

9. Billie Jean

“Billie Jean” is a classic pop song by Michael Jackson, released in 1983 as the second single from the album “Thriller”. The song’s instantly recognizable beat, with its pulsing bassline and funky guitar riff, has become a staple of pop culture. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who claims that Jackson is the father of one of her children, and the song’s chorus, with its repeated refrain of “Billie Jean is not my lover”, has become one of Jackson’s most iconic lines. The song’s music video, which features Jackson performing his signature moonwalk and showcasing his dance moves, has become a classic of the genre. With its infectious groove and provocative lyrics, “Billie Jean” is a testament to Jackson’s ability to create pop songs that are both catchy and meaningful.

10. Thriller

“Thriller” is a groundbreaking pop song by Michael Jackson, released in 1983 as the seventh and final single from the album of the same name. The song’s infectious beat, spooky sound effects, and catchy chorus have made it an enduring classic of the horror genre. The lyrics tell the story of a group of friends who are stalked by zombies, and the song’s music video, which features Jackson in a zombie makeup and performing a choreographed dance routine, has become a cultural touchstone. With its mix of horror and humor, “Thriller” remains one of the most iconic pop songs of all time and a testament to Jackson’s ability to push the boundaries of the genre.