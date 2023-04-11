The 1990s was a decade that saw a significant shift in the music industry, with the rise of alternative and pop music taking over the airwaves. The era produced some of the most influential male singers of all time, who not only dominated the charts but also inspired a generation of musicians. From the iconic Michael Jackson and his chart-topping hits to the alternative rock of Kurt Cobain and the hip hop of Eminem, the 1990s was a decade that brought us an incredible range of male vocal talent. These singers left a lasting impact on the music industry and continue to be celebrated to this day. In this article, we will take a look back at the top 20 famous male singers of the 1990s, exploring their unique styles, their biggest hits, and the impact they had on the music industry and beyond.

1. Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson was an American singer, songwriter, and dancer who is widely regarded as one of the greatest entertainers of all time. He rose to fame in the 1980s with his album “Thriller,” which remains the best-selling album of all time, with over 110 million copies sold worldwide. Jackson’s style of music blended elements of pop, R&B, funk, rock, and soul, and his electrifying performances, signature dance moves, and unique vocal style set him apart from other artists of his time.

Jackson’s impact on popular culture is immeasurable. He popularized the moonwalk, a dance move that became his signature, and he was known for his elaborate music videos that pushed the boundaries of what was possible in the medium. Jackson was also a philanthropist who used his platform to raise awareness for important social issues.

Despite his numerous accolades and achievements, Jackson’s personal life was often marred by controversy. He faced allegations of child sexual abuse and struggled with his own health and well-being. Nevertheless, his impact on music and culture cannot be overstated, and his legacy lives on through his music and the countless artists who have been inspired by him.

2. Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks is an American country music singer and songwriter who has sold over 150 million records worldwide. He is known for his distinctive voice, heartfelt lyrics, and energetic stage performances. Brooks’ music often explores themes of love, loss, and the struggles of everyday life, and his songs have resonated with fans around the world.

Brooks’ career began in the late 1980s, and he quickly became one of the most popular country music artists of his time. His album “No Fences” sold over 17 million copies in the United States alone, and he has won numerous awards throughout his career, including two Grammy Awards and 13 Country Music Association Awards. Brooks is also known for his high-energy live shows, which have become legendary in the world of country music.

In addition to his music career, Brooks is a philanthropist who has worked to support a number of causes, including education, disaster relief, and cancer research. He has also been involved in numerous charitable organizations, including Habitat for Humanity and the Red Cross. Despite his success, Brooks has remained humble and grateful to his fans, and his impact on country music and popular culture continues to be felt to this day.

3. Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain was an American singer, songwriter, and musician who is best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist of the iconic rock band Nirvana. Born in Aberdeen, Washington, in 1967, Cobain formed Nirvana in the late 1980s, and the band went on to become one of the most influential and successful acts of the grunge movement. Cobain’s raw, emotional lyrics and distinctive vocal style helped to define the sound of the band, and his influence can still be heard in the music of countless artists today.

Despite his enormous success, Cobain struggled with addiction and mental health issues, and he tragically took his own life in 1994 at the age of 27. Nevertheless, his music and his legacy continue to inspire fans around the world, and he is remembered as one of the greatest rock musicians of all time.

4. Elton John

Sir Elton John is an English singer, songwriter, and pianist who has been one of the most popular and successful musicians of the past five decades. Born Reginald Kenneth Dwight in 1947, John rose to fame in the early 1970s with hits like “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” and “Tiny Dancer.” His flamboyant stage presence and distinctive fashion sense made him a cultural icon, and his music has been beloved by fans around the world.

Over the course of his career, John has sold over 300 million records and won numerous awards, including five Grammy Awards and an Academy Award. He has also been a vocal advocate for a variety of causes, including HIV/AIDS research, LGBTQ+ rights, and humanitarian issues. John’s music has been a source of comfort and inspiration for generations of fans, and his impact on popular culture cannot be overstated.

5. Eminem

Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer who is considered one of the greatest and most influential hip-hop artists of all time. Born in Missouri in 1972, Eminem rose to fame in the late 1990s with his provocative lyrics and explosive live performances. His music often deals with themes of personal struggle, social commentary, and his own experiences growing up in Detroit.

Eminem has sold over 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. He has won numerous awards, including 15 Grammy Awards, and his impact on hip-hop culture and popular music is immeasurable. Eminem’s music has been praised for its raw honesty and emotional depth, and he has inspired countless artists with his unique style and fearless approach to songwriting.

6. George Michael

George Michael was an English singer, songwriter, and record producer who rose to fame in the 1980s as the lead vocalist of the pop duo Wham! and later became a successful solo artist. Born in London in 1963, Michael’s music blended elements of pop, soul, and R&B, and his powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence made him a beloved figure in the music industry.

Over the course of his career, Michael sold over 100 million records worldwide and won numerous awards, including two Grammy Awards and three Brit Awards. He was also known for his philanthropic work, supporting a variety of causes, including HIV/AIDS research, children’s charities, and homelessness. Michael’s music continues to be celebrated by fans around the world, and his legacy as one of the most iconic and influential artists of his generation is secure.

7. Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and guitarist who has been a mainstay of the rock music scene for over four decades. Born in Ontario in 1959, Adams’ music is characterized by its catchy melodies and straightforward lyrics, and he is known for hits like “Summer of ’69,” “Heaven,” and “Everything I Do (I Do It for You).”

Over the course of his career, Adams has sold over 100 million records worldwide and won numerous awards, including a Grammy Award and an American Music Award. He is also known for his humanitarian work, supporting a variety of causes, including animal welfare and environmental conservation. Adams’ music has been a source of inspiration and comfort for generations of fans, and his impact on the rock music landscape cannot be overstated.

8. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor who is one of the most successful and influential figures in hip-hop history. Born in California in 1971, Snoop Dogg rose to fame in the early 1990s with his debut album, “Doggystyle,” which has since been certified quadruple platinum.

Over the course of his career, Snoop Dogg has sold over 30 million records worldwide and won numerous awards, including three MTV Video Music Awards and a BET Lifetime Achievement Award. He is also known for his acting work, appearing in films like “Training Day” and “Starsky & Hutch.” Snoop Dogg’s music has been praised for its innovative production and laid-back flow, and he has inspired countless artists with his unique style and iconic persona.

9. Sting

Sting, born Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and actor who first gained fame as the lead vocalist and bassist of the band The Police. Born in 1951, Sting’s music is characterized by its blend of rock, jazz, and reggae, and his lyrics often explore complex themes of love, loss, and social justice.

Over the course of his career, Sting has sold over 100 million records worldwide and won numerous awards, including 17 Grammy Awards and three Brit Awards. He has also been recognized for his humanitarian work, including his support for human rights, environmental causes, and global poverty relief. Sting’s music continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the world, and his influence on the rock and pop music landscape is undeniable.

10. 2Pac

2Pac, born Tupac Amaru Shakur, was an American rapper, actor, and activist who is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in hip-hop history. Born in New York City in 1971, 2Pac’s music is characterized by its raw emotion, powerful lyrics, and socially conscious themes.

Over the course of his career, 2Pac released several critically acclaimed albums and sold over 75 million records worldwide. He was also known for his acting work, appearing in films like “Poetic Justice” and “Above the Rim.” 2Pac’s tragic death in 1996 at the age of 25 cemented his status as a cultural icon, and his music continues to inspire and resonate with audiences around the world.

11. R. Kelly

R. Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer who is known for his smooth vocals and soulful R&B music. Born in Illinois in 1967, Kelly’s music has been a fixture of the pop and R&B landscape since the early 1990s, with hits like “I Believe I Can Fly,” “Bump N’ Grind,” and “Ignition (Remix).”

Over the course of his career, Kelly has sold over 75 million records worldwide and won numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards and six American Music Awards. However, his personal life has been marred by controversy, including allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse, which have led to legal trouble and public outcry. Despite the controversy, Kelly’s music continues to be celebrated by fans around the world, and his impact on the R&B genre cannot be ignored.

12. Bono

Bono, born Paul David Hewson, is an Irish musician, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist who is best known as the lead vocalist and lyricist of the rock band U2. Born in Dublin in 1960, Bono has used his platform as a musician to advocate for various social and political causes, including debt relief for impoverished nations and the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Over the course of his career, Bono has won numerous awards for his music and activism, including 22 Grammy Awards and the NAACP Image Award. He has also been recognized for his humanitarian work, including being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Bono’s music and activism continue to inspire and impact audiences around the world.

13. Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams is an English singer-songwriter who first gained fame as a member of the boy band Take That. Born in 1974, Williams has since established a successful solo career, releasing numerous hit albums and singles, including “Angels,” “Rock DJ,” and “Feel.”

Over the course of his career, Williams has won numerous awards, including several Brit Awards and the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year. He has also been recognized for his charity work, including his support for UNICEF and Comic Relief. Williams’ music continues to be beloved by fans around the world, and his impact on the pop music landscape is undeniable.

14. Phil Collins

Phil Collins is an English musician, singer-songwriter, and actor who first gained fame as the drummer and lead vocalist of the rock band Genesis. Born in 1951, Collins has also established a successful solo career, releasing numerous hit albums and singles, including “In the Air Tonight,” “Against All Odds,” and “Another Day in Paradise.”

Over the course of his career, Collins has won numerous awards, including seven Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for Best Original Song. He has also been recognized for his philanthropic work, including his support for organizations like The Prince’s Trust and the Rainforest Foundation. Collins’ music continues to be celebrated by fans around the world, and his influence on the rock and pop music landscape cannot be denied.

15. Vanilla Ice

Vanilla Ice, born Robert Matthew Van Winkle, is an American rapper, actor, and television host. He first rose to fame in the early 1990s with his hit single “Ice Ice Baby,” which became the first rap song to top the Billboard charts. Born in 1967, Vanilla Ice has released numerous albums over the course of his career and has also worked as an actor, appearing in films like “Cool as Ice” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze.”

While he has faced criticism for appropriating African-American culture and being a one-hit wonder, Vanilla Ice remains a prominent figure in the rap and hip hop music scenes, and his music continues to be celebrated by fans around the world.

16. James Hetfield

James Hetfield is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and guitarist who is best known as the co-founder, lead vocalist, and rhythm guitarist of the heavy metal band Metallica. Born in 1963, Hetfield has been a central figure in the metal music scene since the 1980s, and his music has had a significant impact on the genre.

Over the course of his career, Hetfield has won numerous awards with Metallica, including nine Grammy Awards and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He has also been recognized for his songwriting and musicianship, and is widely regarded as one of the most influential musicians in metal music history.

17. Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton is an American singer-songwriter who is best known for his soulful pop ballads and romantic love songs. Born in 1953, Bolton has sold over 75 million records worldwide and has won multiple Grammy Awards for his music. He has also collaborated with numerous other artists over the course of his career, including Celine Dion, Kenny G, and Luciano Pavarotti.

While Bolton’s music has been criticized for being overly sentimental, his impact on the pop music landscape cannot be denied. His soulful voice and romantic lyrics continue to resonate with audiences around the world, and his music remains a staple of pop culture.

18. Steven Tyler

Steven Tyler is an American singer, songwriter, and musician who is best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Aerosmith. Born in 1948, Tyler has been a prominent figure in the rock music scene since the 1970s, and his music has had a significant impact on the genre.

Over the course of his career, Tyler has won numerous awards with Aerosmith, including four Grammy Awards and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He is also recognized for his distinctive vocal style and stage presence, which have helped to make Aerosmith one of the most successful and enduring rock bands of all time.

19. Michael Stipe

Michael Stipe is an American singer, songwriter, and musician who is best known as the lead vocalist of the alternative rock band R.E.M. Born in 1960, Stipe has been a central figure in the alternative music scene since the 1980s, and his music has had a significant impact on the genre.

Over the course of his career, Stipe has won numerous awards with R.E.M., including three Grammy Awards and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He is also recognized for his distinctive vocal style and lyrical depth, which have helped to make R.E.M. one of the most respected and influential bands of the alternative music era.

20. Beck

Beck is an American singer, songwriter, and musician who is known for his eclectic mix of musical styles, which include rock, folk, hip hop, and electronic music. Born in 1970, Beck has released numerous critically acclaimed albums over the course of his career, including “Odelay” and “Sea Change.”

Beck is recognized for his experimental approach to music, as well as his distinctive voice and lyrical style. He has won numerous awards, including seven Grammy Awards, and his music continues to be celebrated by fans and critics alike for its innovation and originality.