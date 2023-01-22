On January 20, Chicago’s viral entertainer, Korporate released their new single, “Zelle” on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms.

“Zelle” was artfully shot in Times Square, New York and produced by D Brooks. In this single, Korporate serenades his bae on what he can offer her – in his own signature satirical style.

“Zelle” is a follow-up to Korporate’s debut single, “Whoop Yo Shit” which was released in late November 2022. Both singles are featured on his new debut project appearing later in January 2023. These hot new singles closely follow his earlier released singles, “Having Shit” and “Bitch Back”. They also accompany the latest episodes of “Black Chicago Be Like Ep.105, Parts 11, 12, 13 and 14 along with a recap of the best episodes of 2022.

Korporate was born and raised in Chicago and the artist began making music videos to market his music. After his classic skits recapping Chicago life went viral, Korporate became a viral hit. His raw, real and hilarious humor reaches celebrities and viewers all over the world.

Korporate has created over 2000 + videos earning half a billion views on YouTube alone. With music being his first passion, he’s released multiple singles since 2018, including singles produced by the legendary D.Brooks exclusive. His single “Real Tears” has gone viral with over 1 .5 million views.

Korporate’s new single “Zelle” is out now and streaming across all the usual platforms.

