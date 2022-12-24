56luc releases new EP “Happy Birthday Luc”

Song Coupe Part 2

The artist, 56luc (also known as Jose Betancourt) has just released his newest EP, “Happy Birthday Luc” on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms.

You can find out more about this artist by watching his YouTube interview with Politics as Usual where he explains the creative processes which drive his music.

56luc wrote “Happy Birthday Luc” as a mixtape with 9 tracks intended to be full of feel-good music and he made it to celebrate his birthday on December 9th. Songs on this EP are:

Dance on me (featuring Rinnielitt)

Party (featuring Deeperthandreams)

Year (featuring CEASERMCFLY)

Shoot 4 the Moon

Adore You

Fancy

Big Bag (featuring Jburna718)

Coupe Pt. 2

Stunt.

The song “Angels” which is included there is from his last album titled “Love under Control”.

The artist Jose Betancourt renamed himself 56luc which is derived from a combination of his middle name and the street he grew up on – 156th Street, South Bronx. The singer/songwriter got interested in R&B from early childhood. However, it wasn’t until he was around 24 that he felt confident enough to start to develop his music career further.

He was interviewed and gave a live performance on a platform called UsualPolitics.

Singersroom asked 56luc what inspires him and he said that:

“I believe my music stands out and is intriguing because of the way I approach a song and my voice and I feel like people should check it out is the fact that it’s relatable and is welcoming to play in any environment or social interactions like chilling with a friend or a family member it can be played anywhere.”

The artist writes music mostly about love and how we can better appreciate the experience of falling in love and the associated struggles with that. He focuses his messaging on learning how to value yourself particularly during difficult times when your confidence is under attack. His music skilfully delivers a male perspective on love and romance and moving forward in life.

His early years growing up in the South Bronx, New York has influenced him to stay positive and overcome hurdles in life.

56luc’s new EP “Happy Birthday Luc” is out now and streaming on all the usual platforms. Make sure you add this one to your playlists.

Social Media

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@56luc

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/ track/0QhBZpzsTWI5xQpW9dZJOT? si=dMiNdhXMRtuXshArEKFr4A&nd=1

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/ 56luc_/

Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/us/album/dance-on-me-feat-rinnielitt/1659872923?i=1659872924