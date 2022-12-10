AHVE releases hot new R&B single “Sandman”

Brooklyn, New York-native, AHVE (also known as Uriel Antonio Fox) has just released his hot new single and music video, “Sandman” on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms. The music video was directed by Hitmakerchinx and the artist. AHVE, who also produced, edited and was film colorist working with assistant camera operator, Justin Kim. All AHVE’s music is released under his own brand LostKid New York (created in 2016).

The lyrics in “Sandman” have romantic and overtones express a comfortable emotional couple relationship. Both partners are invested in the relationship and are equally committed and loving it. Oh Oh!

I made a promise …

Oh girll, I love it…

I can’t get away from you. No way!

I love it… I love it… I love it! …

Oh Oh Oh

And these lyrics show the vulnerable side to the romantic young singer/songwriter. AHVE began writing music in 2006 and his writing style is infused with hip-hop elements requiring him to sing and rap melodically – which he excels at. The last few years have been a confidence-building exercise for the talented newcomer.

In 2016, AHVE worked with Canadian rapper, Honey Cocaine on the song “One Time”. In 2019, AHVE was mentored by songwriter and R&B balladeer, Guordan Banks (who notably worked with John Legend, Chris Brown, Meek Mill and many others).

This mentorship inspired AHVE to finally release his debut single, “Fade Away” which gained some international traction. He followed this with other singles, “Stay. You Can’t Stay” and now his latest single, “The Feeling” which is bound to attract new fans.

“Sandman” is out now and streaming on all major platforms – add this to your playlist pronto!

