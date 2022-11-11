KOTA the Friend Drops New Single and Video for ‘RED LIGHTS’ With an Upbeat Pop Sound

Today, independent hip-hop artist and producer Kota the Friend released the single, ‘RED LIGHTS’ with a video that includes his 5 year old son. The single is a song that will possibly appear on his upcoming album, Lyrics to Go Volume IV, which will be released in early 2023.

‘Red Lights’ is a single that is more upbeat than what we expect from Kota. The song reminds us of his hit ‘Long Beach’, which is a fan favorite around the world. The song has a pop feel to it and sounds like he had a lot of fun making the song and video with his son.

Kota stated, “Red Lights is a fun song about staying in the house on a snowy, winter day in New York City. Lately I’ve been focused on appreciating the simple things that make life great and this song is reflective of that. Red Lights is sonically different than anything I’ve written or recorded. As I’m falling in love with life again I’m also falling in love with music all over again. I’m looking forward to exploring different sounds and having fun while doing it.”

‘Red Lights’ is now available to listen to on all platforms as of midnight November 11, 2022, including Spotify, Apple Music, and every other platform. The release also includes an Official Video on YouTube, which opens with his son, little Kota, performing the song in a studio setting.›

SOCIAL MEDIA

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2AfU5…

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/kotathefriend

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Kotathefriend

Twitter – https://twitter.com/KotaTheFriend

Website – http://kotathefriend.com

FLTBYS: https://fltbys.com/